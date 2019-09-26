ST. JOHN — Lake Central will again take advantage of the state's Common School Loan Fund to borrow money for updating and increasing the technology available to students.
Business Services Director Rob James told the school board at its meeting Monday he expects the district to be eligible to borrow about $940,000. The amount the district can seek is determined by its enrollment.
The state makes the money available every six months at an interest rate of 1%. Lake Central has been taking advantage of the fund's Educational Technology Program for several years to keep current the computers and other equipment used in the classrooms by both the students and the teachers.
Lake Central has five years to pay back the loan, which equals $100 per student. The district has done this long enough that, as one loan is paid off, the next one is applied for. James said most of the funds will be used to buy additional Chromebook computers for students to use in classes and to replace those that are outdated.
"We believe we should make every effort to bring additional dollars into the district to upgrade the technology in our buildings," James told the board. "It is better to take advantage of this technology program with the state so we can use our regular tuition support revenue (also from the state) for teacher salaries and instructional support for the students."
You have free articles remaining.
The board approved his request to apply for the loan.
The board held two public hearings at the meeting, one on the 2020 budget and the second on the upcoming contract negotiations with the teachers. No one from the public spoke at either session.
The budget, which will be up for passage at the board's Oct. 7 meeting, totals $110.2 million, which is about a $3 million increase over the 2019 budget. Despite the increase in expenditures, the property tax rate is expected to decrease by 2 cents to $1.10 per $100 of valuation because of another 4.6 percent increase in the overall assessed value from continued development in the tri-town area.
The district is just opening talks with the teachers union on a new contract, and the board is required to hold a hearing before the two sides officially begin bargaining to voice concerns or suggestions to be considered during the negotiations. The bargaining deals only with salaries and benefits, and the administration hopes to have the new contract ready for approval in October.