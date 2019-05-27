ST. JOHN — To make sure students have the latest technology available to them in the classroom, the Lake Central School Board has agreed to apply for a $940,000 loan from the state's Common School Fund, Educational Technology Program.
Business Services Director Rob James said the loans are made available in the spring and in the fall each year, and Lake Central has applied for the low interest loans every time it has been offered since at least 2010. The money must be paid back over a five-year period at an interest rate of 1%, and Lake Central applies for the maximum amount allowed based on its student population.
"We believe the district should make every effort to bring additional dollars into our district to upgrade technology in our buildings," James told the board.
The district uses the money to add or replace the SmartBoards and projectors in all of the classrooms, buy Chromebooks and iPads for the teachers and students to use and to replace about 900 desktop computers each year to make sure none of the computers are more than six years old.
"It is very important for us to apply for these loans," he said. "Without this money, it would be difficult for us to provide the technology in the classrooms that our parents and the community have come to expect at Lake Central.
"Since we have been doing these for so long, there is no tax increase to our taxpayers to pay back the loans. Every year I have two loans being added, but I have two loans of similar dollar amounts coming off the tax levy."
The board unanimously approved seeking the loan, with board member Sandy Lessentine absent.
Terry Mucha, human resources and personnel director, said formal contract negotiations with school employees will start Sept. 15 following informal talks during the summer. A public hearing and approval of the agreement is expected in November.