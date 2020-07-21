Lake Central shares updates in school reopening plan

“It’ll take some planning and some orchestrating, but we do have some spaces we can use,” Veracco said, adding, “I think the masks will be on most of the time students are close to each other."

Dozens of parents approached the board with questions about school cleaning protocols, temperature checks and how the district intends to notify families if a positive case is linked to a particular school or classroom.

A couple of parents asked for a delayed start of school until after Labor Day, to which school administrators responded they hope to get as much student-teacher interaction in at the start of the semester as possible in the event schools need to close later in the year.

Others asked about the possibility of hybrid learning or full online learning models as have been announced in several Indianapolis school districts.

"We're all just trying to make the best of a really bad situation," Veracco said.

One parent, Jillian Schranz, presented responses of a community action survey, and joined calls for a more detailed learning plan to be shared before families are required to make their final decision between in-person and online education by July 22.