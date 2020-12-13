Lake Central students lead first-of-its-kind coronavirus antibody study

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Lake Central High School students Lilah Lopez, Thao Nguyen and Graham Weber said they were driven to learn more about the coronavirus’ effect on their community.

The three seniors have since turned that curiosity into a first of its kind study researching the presence of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in teachers and staff in a sizable Midwest public school system.

Lopez said Lake Central chemistry teacher Kendal Smith first approached her this summer with the research opportunity and she then brought on classmates Nguyen and Weber, who all took AP Chemistry class with Smith last school year.

The students began their research by looking to sources like medical journals The Lancet and the New England Journal of Medicine.

Though many scientists were beginning to study seroprevalence — or the frequency of individuals in a population found to be positive for a disease or illness — the team found little existing research detailing antibody testing among U.S. public school staff.