Lake Central students seeking community support to continue coronavirus research

The students are establishing a GoFundMe page and are working with Lake Central staff to spread the word on social media.

“We’re really serious about this,” Weber said. “We’re not just three students doing this as a side job or a cool science fair experiment, we’re working with professionals on this and it’s a real study. It’s not just something on the side.”

The seniors have set a goal to raise $10,000. Lopez says that amount will help cover the cost of extending the group’s second round of testing to high school staff.

If the seniors are able to raise more money, they may expand to include more district employees in their research, she said.

“We’re still figuring out sample size versus cost,” Lopez said. “Hopefully we can raise a little bit more and expand our population to have a more high quality study.”

The students said they had considered charging participants for the antibody tests — a change from the first round of testing conducted in July.

However, the seniors said ideally they would like for all tests to be free to prevent bias in their research, considering people most interested in paying for an antibody test may not best reflect the total Lake Central staff population.