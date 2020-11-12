Lake Central to go remote through early December

Lake Central reported 67 positive cases among staff and students in its weekly update Wednesday for a total 170 confirmed cases in the district since Aug. 20.

"We are now seeing more quarantined students becoming ill and subsequently testing positive," Veracco said. "While that supports the value of the quarantining process, it also indicates more virus among our local population."

Some programs, such as career and technical education and special education, will continue for students in person.

The district is staggering its transition to remote learning to allow families with elementary age students more time to seek arrangements for child care, the superintendent said in a letter to staff Thursday morning.

Lake Central secondary students will begin remote learning on Nov. 18 to provide time to make sure students have all technology needed to learn from home.