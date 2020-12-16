Lake Central to return from winter break with 1 week of e-learning

ST. JOHN — Students in the Lake Central School Corp. will return from winter break with one week of remote learning as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
Lake Central Supt. Larry Veracco announced the district's decision in an email Tuesday afternoon stating the shift to fully remote instruction comes following a review of data regarding the number of students and staff members who quarantined or self-isolated following Thanksgiving break.
Lake Central administrators reported 46 positive cases and nearly 400 quarantines among staff and students between Dec. 2 and Dec. 8 in the district's first release of COVID-19 data since Thanksgiving.
Lake Central was one of several districts to implement a temporary period of remote learning around the Thanksgiving holiday as staff and student quarantines rose and created difficulties staffing in-person instructional opportunities.
Lake Central transitioned students to remote learning in mid-November after reporting more than 1,400 staff and student quarantines districtwide between Nov. 4 and Nov. 10. Students returned to in-person instruction last week.
The district is now planning to lead e-learning the week of Jan. 4 with the hopes of returning in person on Jan. 11. Lake Central's first day of winter break is Dec. 21.
All pre-school, applied skills and career and technical education classes will be included in the suspension of in-person learning. Only students enrolled in Hammond Area Career Center classes will attend in-person instruction, Veracco said.
"We intend to update all families on Jan. 5 at which time we hope to confirm our return for the following Monday," Veracco said. "If the situation has worsened or if we receive direct guidance from the Lake County Department of Health, the return date could be changed."
The district is directing families in need of child care to The Adventure Club, which can be reached online at theadventureclub.com.
