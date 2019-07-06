CROWN POINT — The Lake County Commissioners have approved a contract for significant electrical work at the county fairgrounds, as part of a series of infrastructure improvements ahead of the fair next month.
The $380,000 contract with M.J. Electric, a Crown Point-based electrical services company, includes the burying of power lines currently suspended on utility poles along one of the entrances to the property.
Commissioners identified the power lines as an area of concern earlier this year, pointing to deteriorating utility poles that swayed noticeably when pushed. In March, they hired Highland-based James F. Giannini & Associates to draw up engineering plans and oversee the electrical services contractor.
Although commissioners had hoped the line-burying project would be completed before the county fair opens Aug. 2, the work now appears unlikely to be finished by then. M.J. Electric still has to provide the county with a performance and payment bond and acquire replacement transformers before it can start the work, according to Commissioner Jerry Tippy, R-Schererville.
“It’s not enough time to get this project done before the fair,” Tippy said. “But we want it to be done right, not fast.”
The second stage of the power lines project comes as the county wraps up work on other parts of the fairgrounds that were seen as problem areas. Three buildings on the property — a storage shed used by the Sheriff's Department, a first aid building and a fishing shack next to Fancher Lake — have been demolished after an inspection found them to be too unstable for use at the fair.
Temporary structures will replace the fishing shack and the sheriff’s building during the fair, according to Tippy. Commissioners intend to discuss permanent replacements for the old buildings later this year, he said.
The county is also nearing completion of road repairs inside the fairgrounds, commissioners said. Under an existing highway department contract, crews have laid down chip seal on roads surrounding the lake and near the west gate, which had become heavily pitted and potholed in recent years.
“We almost have the roads out there up to speed,” Tippy said.
Commissioners said they’re looking to make another change at the fairgrounds — allowing recreational boats on Fancher Lake.
In a strange quirk of fairgrounds policy, nonmotorized boats are permitted on the lake only if the occupant is fishing. A potential rule change would remove the fishing requirement, allowing people to use nonmotorized crafts for general recreation, according to Commissioner Mike Repay, D-Hammond.
“We’re investigating it, it’s not something official at this point,” Repay said, adding that any changes to the policy would “probably be after the fair.”