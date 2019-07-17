CROWN POINT — The Lake County Board of Commissioners accepted bids Tuesday for a $2 million bridge replacement in Dyer, a project that had been put on hold over a right-of-way dispute with local homeowners.
Three construction companies submitted bids for reconstruction of the Hart Street Bridge over Hart Ditch, also known as Plum Creek.
The rebuild, which will raise and widen the bridge, is part of a larger effort by the county to improve flood control measures along the waterway.
Project bidders include Gary-based Gariup Construction, at $1,999,700; Portage-based Superior Construction, at $2,079,000; and Glendale Heights, Illinois-based Dunnet Bay Construction, at $2,447,814.
The Hart Street Bridge project was temporarily halted in January after Dyer homeowners Dan and Carol Szymanski refused the county’s offer to purchase their home. The Szymanskis argued the offer was too low and didn’t take into account equity improvements they had made over the years.
In March, the county avoided an eminent domain proceeding by negotiating a higher purchase price for the Szymanski home. The county also bought two other nearby homes that needed to be demolished to make way for the project.
Commissioners took the three bridge reconstruction bids under advisement at their Wednesday meeting. They are expected to choose a winner at their next meeting on Aug. 7.