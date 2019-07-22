CROWN POINT — Lake County lawmakers have approved a plan to temporarily suspend overtime pay rules for corrections officers, a move that is expected to help the county jail meet the last remaining provision of a federal consent decree.
At a special session Monday afternoon, the County Council signed off on a letter of understanding that it waives a federal rule requiring law enforcement officers to work 168 hours in a 28-day duty cycle before becoming eligible for overtime pay.
Instead, the letter provides that corrections officers will be paid overtime for any hours they work beyond their scheduled shift in a 24-hour workday.
The Department of Justice, which continues to monitor the county jail as part of a 2011 settlement agreement, had previously recommended the overtime waiver as a way to help the jail achieve 95% staffing coverage at all times. Sheriff Oscar Martinez first suspended the requirement last year, and the latest waiver will extend the suspension through 2021, according to a copy of the letter of understanding provided to The Times.
The extension is the first phase of a two-part plan to improve staffing at the jail, the only area of the settlement agreement that DOJ inspectors found not to be in “substantial compliance” when they last visited in May.
The second phase is to move all corrections officers onto an eight-hour shift, down from the 12-hour shifts that many are currently working. By switching to three rotations of eight hours, the jail can more easily hold over corrections officers to work a second consecutive shift when needed, according to Warden Michael Zenk.
“It will give us more flexibility to cover those gaps,” he told the council.
If approved by the corrections officers’ union, the second phase will be presented in a letter of understanding at the county council’s next regular meeting Aug. 13. All seven council members appeared supportive of the proposal at Monday’s special session.
“That’s going to be huge because it will allow you to have the coverage,” council President Ted Bilski, D-Hobart, told Martinez.
The staffing reforms have been proposed as an amendment to the existing corrections officers’ contract, which was ratified last year. Aimed at improving recruitment and retention of qualified officers, the deal included a 10% pay raise for 2018, a 9% bump for 2019 and another 9% hike for 2020.
Those pay increases, as well as the latest scheduling reforms, appear to be helping the county jail attract more applicants for the corrections officer position, according to Zenk. The most recent hiring announcement drew 107 qualified candidates, more than twice the number of the previous hiring cycle, he said.
Federal inspectors are set to make their next semi-annual visit to the jail in October. The DOJ attorney leading the oversight team has indicated staffing improvements will likely push the jail to full compliance with all of its obligations under the settlement agreement, according to Sheriff’s Department attorney John Kopack.
“He said (the jail) was on the 5-yard line, ready to score a touchdown,” Kopack told the council.