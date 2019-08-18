CROWN POINT — The Lake County Council has begun pulling records related to county Recorder Michael B. Brown’s attendance at his office, part of a special inquiry into whether the reclusive official can and should be punished for alleged absenteeism.
The probe began in July with the formation of a bipartisan special committee consisting of council members Charlie Brown; D-Gary, Dan Dernulc, R-Highland; and Christian Jorgensen, R-St. John.
Tasked with looking into the extent of Michael Brown’s absences, the committee is now using records requests made under Indiana’s public access law to get documents than can show definitively “when he was at work and when he was absent,” council legal adviser Ray Szarmach told The Times on Friday.
The special committee expects to spend “a few weeks, at least,” on the document review, Szarmach said. If records confirm reports of Michael Brown’s chronic absences, the committee will likely recommend that state lawmakers step in to reprimand him.
State law allows the council to investigate other county-level offices for the purpose of “ensuring adherence to law and county policies and regulations,” but there is no mechanism for the council to remove an elected official from office. Short of the rarely used step of impeachment, the council could ask the state legislature to draft a bill addressing Michael Brown’s situation directly, according to Szarmach.
“The most we can do is suggest legislation for them to consider,” he said. “There are several constitutional offices, and (county recorder) is one of them, so I don’t know how they are going to handle it.”
Michael Brown has been a near-constant no-show at work since a former subordinate sued him for sexual harassment in 2017, according to multiple recorder’s office staffers and county officials who’ve spoken with The Times. That lawsuit was settled out of court in October, but he has remained an absentee boss and has turned over day-to-day management of the recorder’s office to his deputy, several county employees have said.
Michael Brown’s job performance was again a matter of discussion at the county council meeting Tuesday. As Deputy Recorder Gina Pimentel appeared before the council to explain her request for a funds transfer, Charlie Brown asked her if she had seen her boss in the office at any time in the last week.
Pimental replied that she had not, touching off an extended discussion among council members about what, if anything, they could do to compel his attendance at future council meetings.
“I think we’d like to see the recorder,” Charlie Brown said, asking Pimentel to pass along the council’s request for Michael Brown to show up at its special meeting on Sept. 3, when county departments will make their annual budget presentations.
Council President Ted Bilski, D-Hobart, said the council was “doing everything it can” to encourage Michael Brown’s attendance at work, but that its options were limited given the recorder’s independence as an elected officer.
Charlie Brown acknowledged that Michael Brown has no obligation to be in the office “from 9 to 5.” Even so, Charlie Brown said, “common sense” suggests he is unable to fulfill the duties of office if he is constantly out of the office.
“The mere fact that on three or four occasions when I have stepped into his office and he’s not there — that reflects on all of us,” the councilman said.