Lake County 4-H'ers gear up for modified animal showings

She has done non-animal projects, too, including foods, ceramics, jewelry making, exploring through books and movies, Legos and "a lot of poster projects."

"I am beyond thankful for everyone that's put all this hard work in. It touches my heart that they care this much about putting on a show for us, especially for us 10-year members," she said.

While she's not sure about how her last shows are going to go — a swine show on Sunday and a horse show on Aug. 15 — Hein said "there's definitely going to be tears."

"Four-H has been my life for the past 10 years," said Hein, who plans on attending Marian University in Wisconsin to study biology through the university's pre-veterinarian program.

Like Hein, Conner Hayden, of Lowell, will be celebrating his 10th and final year as a 4-H'er.

Hayden, a Lowell High School graduate who grew up on a cattle farm, said he has shown cattle for the entirety of his 4-H career, and along the way has shown pigs and sheep.

During the year, Hayden said he shows cattle with the Indiana Junior Beef Cattle Association, which typically begins its shows in the spring. He participated in one IJBCA show before the rest were canceled for the year.