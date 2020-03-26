Lake County 911 asks residents to not call 911 for stay-at-home violations

CROWN POINT — Please do not call 911 to report a person walking outside, the Lake County 911 asked of residents.
On Wednesday the Lake County 911 dispatch center announced that stay-at-home violations do not necessitate a 911 call. The center noted there were many allowable exceptions to the stay-at-home order, which can be found at https://www.in.gov/gov/3232.htm.
If a resident is concerned that someone is endangering public health and willfillly violating of the Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s order, they can contact the non-emergency number 219-660-0000.
Concerned about COVID-19?
