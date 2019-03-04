MUNSTER — A landmark Supreme Court ruling on civil asset forfeiture has Lake County attorneys facing uncertainty about how new legal precedent will affect the controversial practice at the local level.
In a 9-0 decision last month, the high court said the Eighth Amendment’s ban on excessive fines applies to state and local governments.
The ruling could have a seismic effect on civil forfeiture, a legal process that allows authorities to seize property suspected of having been involved in criminal activity without charging the owner with a crime.
February's decision came in the case of Timbs v. Indiana, in which Grant County resident Tyson Timbs claimed the forfeiture of his $42,000 Land Rover amounted to an excessive fine with respect to his conviction on drug charges. Grant County Superior Court and the Indiana Court of Appeals agreed, but the Indiana Supreme Court overturned the lower rulings, finding the Excessive Fines Clause did not apply to the states.
The Supreme Court reversed that decision and remanded Timbs’ case back to the Indiana Supreme Court. With the incorporation issue settled, the Indiana high court will have to answer questions it left unaddressed: Was the forfeiture of Timbs’ SUV a punitive fine, and was it excessive?
“That’s where the rub is,” said Frank Martinez, a Highland-based attorney who handles asset forfeiture cases for prosecutor’s offices in Lake and Porter counties.
“The Supreme Court kind of hinted around where they were going on this, but didn’t rule specifically,” he added, referring to justices’ reliance on Austin v. United States, a 1993 Supreme Court decision that found forfeitures could be considered fines in the federal context.
As for the Supreme Court’s precedent-setting decision in the Timbs case, it’s too early to tell just how much it will eventually affect forfeiture proceeds at the county level, according to Martinez.
“It’ll put a dent in it, but I don’t think it’s that big of a dent — at least right now,” he said. “It depends on what the Indiana Supreme Court says."
In 2017, the Lake County prosecutor's office filed 48 forfeiture cases that returned $74,940 for police, $29,615 for prosecutors and $45,327 for the outside lawyers who handled the civil judgments, according to county records.
Such proceeds represent a tiny fraction of what Lake County police and prosecutors spend each year. The county budget for 2019, for example, includes $31 million for the prosecutor’s office and $19.2 million for county police.
As Martinez explains it, seizures of luxury cars or big drug money stashes can be lucrative for police, but they’re relatively rare in Lake County. The most common type of forfeiture is an older model car — “beaters” that are useful for a bit of undercover work and are eventually sold for a few hundred dollars when police are through with them.
“Very seldom will (police) get a high-end car like that,” he said, referring to Timbs’ Land Rover. “Generally speaking, what I forfeit is the '89 Buick.”
Whether it’s cars or cash, civil forfeiture is controversial in Indiana in part because of a seeming contradiction between what the state constitution says about the practice and how it has been carried out for years.
Article 8, Section 2 states “all forfeitures which may accrue” must be placed in the Common School Fund, but police also have statutory authority to deduct “law enforcement costs” from forfeiture cases. As a result, many Indiana law enforcement agencies classify most or all of their forfeiture proceeds as deductible costs, so the school fund sees just a sliver of the statewide take.
In the 2017 budget year, for example, statewide forfeitures generated $3.4 million, according to the Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys Council. Only $63,000 was ultimately disbursed to the school fund.
State lawmakers passed Senate Bill 99 in February 2018, which codified how forfeited assets are shared across government agencies. It uses a percentage-based formula for disbursing civil forfeiture proceeds — first to outside counsel, then to police and prosecutors’ offices and finally to the school fund.
Meanwhile, a case out of Marion County with the potential to upend SB 99’s framework on asset forfeiture has been making its way through the state courts. The plaintiffs in the case, which was heard by the Indiana Supreme Court in October, argue the constitutional provisions on asset forfeiture trump the state statute. A decision is expected this spring.
Merrillville-based attorney Voyle Glover said a body of case law will have to be developed before Lake County prosecutors can be certain about limits on asset forfeiture. The Supreme Court’s February decision is just the beginning of that process, he said.
“I don’t see it impacting us that much (right now),” Glover, who also runs forfeiture cases for Lake County, told The Times. “For the next several years the courts are going to weed this out.”