Lake County confirms 2 more COVID-19 deaths

The Lake County Health Department reported the following community totals: Hammond, 726, up 32; Crown Point, 376, up five; Merrillville, 307, up two; Hobart, 238, up one; Dyer, 253, up 27; Schererville, 141, up one; Munster, 150, up eight; Highland, 114, up eight from Monday; Griffith, 90, no change; Whiting, 105, up five; St. John, 66, up one; Lowell, 52, no change; Cedar Lake, 52, no change; Lake Station, 47, no change; Schneider, three, no change; and New Chicago, one, no change.

The health department listed 66 cases as "unknown" and 15 as "other."

Total deaths included: Hammond, 16; Crown Point, 36; Merrillville 13; Hobart, 12; Dyer, 27; Schererville, five; Munster, 13; Highland, two; Griffith, four; Whiting, six; St. John, one; Lowell, four; Cedar Lake, two; and Lake Station, two.

The Gary Health Department reported Tuesday 672 cases and 49 deaths in the city.

The East Chicago Health Department reported Tuesday 338 cases and 10 deaths.

The Porter County Health Department reported the number of coronavirus patients being treated in hospitals as 16 and the number who who have recovered as 338.