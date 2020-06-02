Lake County COVID-19 death toll hits 200; state surpasses 2,000

Twelve additional COVID-19 deaths were reported Tuesday in Northwest Indiana, including 10 in Lake County and two in Porter County.
This brings the death tolls to 200 in Lake County, 27 in Porter County, 24 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and one in Jasper County, according to the Indiana State Department of Health and Porter County Health Department.
Forty-six new deaths were reported statewide during the 24-hour reporting period, bringing Indiana's total to 2,022.
Another 175 deaths were listed as probable, which means there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.
Additional deaths reported Tuesday occurred between April 9 and June 1, state officials said. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
An additional 430 positive cases were reported statewide, bringing the total number of Hoosiers diagnosed with COVID-19 to 35,237.
Lake County reported 50 new cases, for a total of 3,689.
The Lake County Health Department reported the following community totals: Hammond, 694, up eight; Crown Point 371, up one; Merrillville, 305, up two; Hobart 237, up two; Dyer, 226, no change; Schererville, 140, no change; Munster, 142, up two; Griffith, 90, up two; Whiting, 100, up five; St. John, 65, up one; Lowell 52, no change; Cedar Lake, 52, no change; Lake Station, 47, no change; Schneider, three, no change; and New Chicago, one, no change.
The Lake County Health Department reported 11 cases in Highland Tuesday — a decrease from 108 the day before. County health officials did not immediately respond to questions about the decline in cases since Monday.
The health department listed 65 cases as "unknown" and 15 as "other."
Total deaths included: Crown Point, 36; Hammond, 16; Merrillville, 13; Munster, 13; Hobart, 12; Dyer, 27; Schererville, five; Whiting, five; Griffith, four; Lowell, four; Highland, two; Cedar Lake, two; Lake Station, two; and St. John, one.
The Gary Health Department, reported on Tuesday 672 cases and 49 deaths in the city. That is an increase of 44 cases and two deaths from Sunday.
The East Chicago Health Department reported Tuesday 338 cases and 10 deaths.
The Porter County Health Department reported the number of coronavirus patients being treated in hospitals as 16, while the number who have recovered rose to 338.
Positive cases included: Portage Township, 229, up four; Center Township, 148, up one; Washington Township, 49, no change; Westchester Township, 36, up one; Liberty Township, 25, no change; Union Township, 22, no change; Boone Township, 16, no change; Porter Township, 10, no change; Morgan Township, eight, up one; Pleasant Township, nine, no change; Pine Township, three, no change; and Jackson Township, two, no change.
Most cases in Washington Township involved inmates at the Porter County Jail.
Total deaths included: Portage Township, 13, Center Township, nine; Westchester Township, four; and Liberty Township, one.
LaPorte County reported four fewer cases than it did Monday, for a total of 434.
The LaPorte County Health Department reported the following community case totals Tuesday: Michigan City, 108; LaPorte, 98; Westville, 18; Rolling Prairie, four; Union Mills, four; Hanna, three; Trail Creek, three; Kingsford Heights, two; Mill Creek, two; and Wanatah, one.
Neither Newton nor Jasper counties reported additional cases Tuesday.
Additional cases reported Tuesday occurred between April 15 and June 1, state officials said.
A total of 271,919 tests have been administered in Indiana, with about 13% receiving positive results.
Totals included 24,362 in Lake County, 4,944 in Porter County, 4,297 in LaPorte County, 382 in Newton County, and 1,384 in Jasper County.
Additional tests reported Tuesday occurred between April 14 and June 1, state officials said.
Hoosiers who have symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been exposed and need a test to return to work are encouraged to visit a state-sponsored testing site for free testing.
Individuals without symptoms who are at high risk because they are older than 65, have diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure or another underlying condition, and those who are pregnant, live with a high-risk individual or are a member of a minority population that is at greater risk for severe illness, also are encouraged to get tested.
The state department of health will host a drive-thru testing clinic from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday at Miller School, 6530 New Hampshire Ave., Hammond.
Free testing also is being provided by appointment only at Michigan City High School, 8466 W. Pahs Road. To make an appointment, go to https://lhi.care/covidtesting or call 888-634-1116.
To find additional testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
