Lake County COVID-19 death toll hits 200; state surpasses 2,000

Twelve additional COVID-19 deaths were reported Tuesday in Northwest Indiana, including 10 in Lake County and two in Porter County.

This brings the death tolls to 200 in Lake County, 27 in Porter County, 24 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and one in Jasper County, according to the Indiana State Department of Health and Porter County Health Department.

Forty-six new deaths were reported statewide during the 24-hour reporting period, bringing Indiana's total to 2,022.

Another 175 deaths were listed as probable, which means there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.

Additional deaths reported Tuesday occurred between April 9 and June 1, state officials said. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

An additional 430 positive cases were reported statewide, bringing the total number of Hoosiers diagnosed with COVID-19 to 35,237.

Lake County reported 50 new cases, for a total of 3,689.