Lake County COVID-19 death total at 124; state toll rises to 1,379

Two more coronavirus-related deaths are being reported Sunday in Lake County, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
The county is now reporting a total of 124 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, according to state data, with 2,445 total positive cases.
Among Lake County's two new deaths, one was reported in Crown Point, according to the Lake County Health Department.
The state overall saw an increase of 17 deaths on Sunday for a total of 1,379. No new deaths are being reported in Porter, LaPorte, Newton or Jasper counties as of Sunday.
Reported cases increase
The ISDH is reporting 402 new positive cases Sunday — 54 of which were reported in Lake County.
Lake County community totals, as of Sunday, included: Hammond, 394, up 10 cases; Crown Point, 264, up two; Merrillville, 228, up one; Dyer, 193, no change; Hobart, 139, up eight; Schererville, 117, up one; Munster, 109, up two; Highland, 64, up three; Griffith, 51, up one; Cedar Lake, 40, up one; St. John, 38, no change; Lowell, 33, up one; Whiting, 32, up two; Lake Station, 32, up three; Schneider, three, no change; and New Chicago, one, no change.'
The Lake County Health Department lists 48 cases as "unknown" and 11 as "other" — showing an increase of one "unknown" labeled case since Saturday.
Gary, which operates its own health department, had a total of 488 cases and 16 deaths, officials said Friday.
East Chicago, which also has its own health department, saw a jump of 28 cases in one day. As of Friday, there were a reported 170 residents with coronavirus. Six people have died in the city.
Porter County community totals, as of Saturday, included: Portage Township, 136, up one case; Center Township, 56, up two; Washington Township, 45, no change; Westchester Township, 29, no change; Union Township, 16, no change; Liberty Township, 15, no change; Boone Township, 11, no change; Porter Township, six, no change; Morgan Township, four, no change; Pine Township, three, no change; Pleasant Township, three, up one; and Jackson Township, one, no change. The Washington Township total includes cases at the Porter County Jail.
LaPorte County community totals, as of Saturday, included: Michigan City, 73; LaPorte, 54; Westville, 13; Union Mills, three; Trail Creek, three; Kingsford Heights, two; and Rolling Prairie, two. Hanna, Mill Creek and Wanatah each had one case.
The Westville Correctional Facility has 166 positive cases, which accounts for over half of LaPorte County's total. The Indiana State Prison in Michigan City has four cases.
The ISDH is reporting two new positive cases in Jasper County and no new cases in Newton County as of Sunday.
Of those tested, 17.2% have been found positive for COVID-19, a number state health officials say they are watching closely as Indiana moves through stages to reopen state and regional economies.
A total of 140,029 COVID-19 tests have been recorded by the ISDH since the beginning of the pandemic with 24,126 found positive.
Marion County continues to lead the state in greatest number of reported cases and deaths, with 7,336 reported cases and 416 deaths as of Friday.
In St. Joseph County, there have been 810 confirmed cases and 25 fatalities.
Data released Saturday morning by the state was up to date as of noon Saturday. All data was provisional and subject to change as additional data is reported by county and local health officials, the state said. Totals included only those cases reported to the state.
Drive-thru testing in Gary
Lake County ranks second behind Marion County in terms of statistics. The two counties are part of the exception to the new Back On Track Indiana tentative schedule rolled out by Gov. Eric Holcomb to allow various businesses to reopen over several phases during the rest of spring and into summer.
Monday is the set date for Lake County to begin Phase 2 of the plan.
The state is continuing to expand its testing capabilities. The ISDH currently operates 20 testing sites across Indiana with an additional 30 scheduled to open next week.
A drive-thru clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday at Calumet New Tech High School. The site is one of four ISDH sponsored locations opening across the state. Others will open in Bluffton, Sullivan and Madison, Indiana, according to an ISDH news release.
Individuals showing symptoms of COVID-19 or who have been exposed to the disease and need a test to return to work are encouraged to visit a state testing site.
To register for a test, visit https://lhi.care/covidtesting or call 888-634-1116. A complete list of state testing sites are available at www.coronavirus.in.gov.
