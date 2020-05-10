Lake County COVID-19 death total at 124; state toll rises to 1,379

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Two more coronavirus-related deaths are being reported Sunday in Lake County, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

The county is now reporting a total of 124 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, according to state data, with 2,445 total positive cases.

Among Lake County's two new deaths, one was reported in Crown Point, according to the Lake County Health Department.

The state overall saw an increase of 17 deaths on Sunday for a total of 1,379. No new deaths are being reported in Porter, LaPorte, Newton or Jasper counties as of Sunday.

Reported cases increase

The ISDH is reporting 402 new positive cases Sunday — 54 of which were reported in Lake County.

Lake County community totals, as of Sunday, included: Hammond, 394, up 10 cases; Crown Point, 264, up two; Merrillville, 228, up one; Dyer, 193, no change; Hobart, 139, up eight; Schererville, 117, up one; Munster, 109, up two; Highland, 64, up three; Griffith, 51, up one; Cedar Lake, 40, up one; St. John, 38, no change; Lowell, 33, up one; Whiting, 32, up two; Lake Station, 32, up three; Schneider, three, no change; and New Chicago, one, no change.'