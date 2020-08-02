Lake County crosses 7,000 COVID-19 cases; no new deaths in Region

The Westville Correctional Facility had 202 inmates and 109 staff who had tested positive for COVID-19. There have been 197 inmates and 104 staff who have recovered, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.

There have been 769,043 people tested for coronavirus statewide with a positivity rate of 8.8%.

In Lake County, 60,008 people have been tested, ISDH reports. Those tested in other NWI counties are: Porter County, 15,999; LaPorte County, 12,905; Jasper County, 3,378; and Newton County, 934.

New tests were administered between Jan. 1 and Saturday.

The statewide seven-day positivity rate is 7.3% from July 20-26, ISDH reported.

In the Region, the seven-day positivity rate per county is: Lake County, 7.7%; Porter County, 7.8%; LaPorte County, 4.3%; Jasper County 10.2%; and Newton County 12.3%.

The Gary Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the health center, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., by appointment on Tuesdays and Thursdays. No upfront payment is necessary, but guests are encouraged to bring any proof of insurance to the testing site. Doctors' orders are not required.