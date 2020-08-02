Lake County crosses 7,000 COVID-19 cases; no new deaths in Region

Lake County crossed 7,000 positive COVID-19 cases, according to updated statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.
There were no new deaths reported across the Region Sunday. There were four new fatalities from the coronavirus reported across Indiana. The state's total is 2,775 deaths.
Lake County accounts for 269 deaths. The fatality count in other NWI counties stood at 41 in Porter County, 29 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and two in Jasper County.
New deaths were reported between Friday and Saturday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
ISDH listed another 200 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.
The 43 new positive cases of the respiratory disease in Lake County, bringing the total to 7,037. Porter County's case count increased by five to a total of 1,174. There were 11 new positive cases in LaPorte County, upping its total to 829.
Jasper County added four cases to its total, increasing to 203. Newton County's total stood at 109.
Statewide there were 784 new cases reported by ISDH Saturday, bringing Indiana's total to 67,587.
The Porter County Health Department lists three patients currently hospitalized and 931 people recovered.
Lake County health officials said they would no longer report community totals on their website because they believed the data on ISDH's website was more detailed. The state's data does not reflect community death totals. However, case totals are available by ZIP code through the state health department's website.
The East Chicago Health Department reported Friday 727 cases and 14 deaths.
The Gary Health Department Tuesday reported 1,047 positive COVID-19 cases and 63 deaths.
PCHD reported the following community totals Sunday: Portage Township, 429, up five; Center Township, 340, up 10; Westchester Township 107, up two; Washington Township, 69, no change; Liberty Township, 61, up one; Union Township, 59, no change; Porter Township, 33, no change; Boone Township, 24, up one; Morgan Township, 21, no change; Pleasant Township, 21, no change; Jackson Township, 15, no change; and Pine Township, nine, no change.
Death totals included: Portage Township, 18; Center Township, 15; Westchester Township, six; Liberty Township, one; and Union Township, one.
The Westville Correctional Facility had 202 inmates and 109 staff who had tested positive for COVID-19. There have been 197 inmates and 104 staff who have recovered, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.
There have been 769,043 people tested for coronavirus statewide with a positivity rate of 8.8%.
In Lake County, 60,008 people have been tested, ISDH reports. Those tested in other NWI counties are: Porter County, 15,999; LaPorte County, 12,905; Jasper County, 3,378; and Newton County, 934.
New tests were administered between Jan. 1 and Saturday.
The statewide seven-day positivity rate is 7.3% from July 20-26, ISDH reported.
In the Region, the seven-day positivity rate per county is: Lake County, 7.7%; Porter County, 7.8%; LaPorte County, 4.3%; Jasper County 10.2%; and Newton County 12.3%.
The Gary Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the health center, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., by appointment on Tuesdays and Thursdays. No upfront payment is necessary, but guests are encouraged to bring any proof of insurance to the testing site. Doctors' orders are not required.
Walgreens is offering testing at the company’s old East Chicago location at 720 W. Chicago Ave., which will be free to those who have no health insurance. Individuals with health insurance should bring their insurance information so the provider can be billed. Testing will be available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, including weekends.
ISDH also will host drive-thru testing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Saturday at Morton High School, 6915 Grand Ave., in Hammond, and at the same time and dates at St. Timothy Community Church, 1600 W. 25th Avenue, in Gary.
Testing at those sites is available to anyone older than 12 who lives or works in Indiana, ISDH said.
To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso, Michigan City and Rensselaer.
