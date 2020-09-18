Lake County deposits record-breaking number of absentee ballots in mail

CROWN POINT — Lake County elections officials began depositing a record-breaking 15,562 absentee ballots in the mail Friday afternoon.
Ballots were being sent to voters who put in applications starting in July and received approval, said Michelle Fajman, director of the Lake County Board of Elections and Voter Registration.
Elections officials dropped off about 10,000 ballots at a Crown Point post office Friday and planned to deliver another 5,000 on Saturday, she said.
The number of ballots mailed Friday and Saturday broke Lake County's previous record by about 12,000 ballots, eclipsing the approximately 3,500 mailed in one day for the 2008 general election.
Officials were expecting to mail more than 50,000 absentee ballots to Lake County voters who qualify to vote by mail. Unlike this spring's primary, voters must meet certain criteria to qualify for an absentee ballot.
Voters may submit an electronic absentee ballot request through their registration record at IndianaVoters.com, or fill out and return the paper form available on the Indiana secretary of state's website.
"This is a very busy election, which is exciting," Fajman said.
After Saturday, elections officials will process absentee ballot applications as they arrive and, if approved, place ballots in the mail the same day, she said.
County officials will continue to accept applications for absentee ballots until 11:59 p.m. Oct. 22.
Fajman recommended voters complete and mail their absentee ballots as soon as possible. Ballots will come with return postage paid, and officials met with the local postmaster to ensure they will be first-class mail.
Mail sorted in Illinois
"Keep in mind, all of our mail goes to Illinois first to be sorted," Fajman said. "We lost our Gary sorting facility a number of years back, so you just want to give yourself ample time to get it in."
The election board expects to process an average of about 1,500 absentee ballot applications a day.
Officials have called in more people to help a full-time staff of 22 and eight part-time employees, she said.
On Monday, 36 mechanics — 18 on behalf of each party — are scheduled to arrive to begin programming voting machines, she said.
The elections board also is accepting applications from voters who are confined at home or in health care facilities or those caring for someone who is confined, Fajman said.
"We take the voting machine to them," she said.
Applications for the traveling board can be found at IndianaVoters.com. Paper forms can be filled about and emailed to lcabsenteevoting@lakecountyin.org or faxed to 219-755-3801.
Signature mismatch guidance from Indiana secretary of state
Gallery: NWI votes on delayed primary date
Election night with Frank J. Mrvan
Election night with Frank J. Mrvan
Election night with Frank J. Mrvan
Election night with Frank J. Mrvan
Election night with Frank J. Mrvan
Election 2020 Indiana
Election night with Frank J. Mrvan
Election night with Frank J. Mrvan
Election night with Frank J. Mrvan
Election night with Frank J. Mrvan
Election night with Frank J. Mrvan
More than 30,000 mail-in ballots have already been cast for the election
More than 30,000 mail-in ballots have already been cast for the election
More than 30,000 mail-in ballots have already been cast for the election
More than 30,000 mail-in ballots have already been cast for the election
More than 30,000 mail-in ballots have already been cast for the election
Cedar Lake voters are being asked to approve 2 referendums
Cedar Lake voters are being asked to approve 2 referendums
Cedar Lake voters head to the polls
Cedar Lake voters are being asked to approve 2 referendums
Cedar Lake voters are being asked to approve 2 referendums
Voting at Frank Hammond Elementary School
Voting at Frank Hammond Elementary School
Voting at Frank Hammond Elementary School
Voting at Frank Hammond Elementary School
Voting at Frank Hammond Elementary School
Voting at Frank Hammond Elementary School
Voting at Frank Hammond Elementary School
Voting at Villa Cesare
Voting at Villa Cesare
Voting at Villa Cesare
Voting at Villa Cesare
Voting at Villa Cesare
Voting at Villa Cesare
Voting at Villa Cesare
Voting at Villa Cesare
Voting at Villa Cesare
Voting at Villa Cesare
Gallery
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!