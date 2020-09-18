Lake County deposits record-breaking number of absentee ballots in mail

After Saturday, elections officials will process absentee ballot applications as they arrive and, if approved, place ballots in the mail the same day, she said.

County officials will continue to accept applications for absentee ballots until 11:59 p.m. Oct. 22.

Fajman recommended voters complete and mail their absentee ballots as soon as possible. Ballots will come with return postage paid, and officials met with the local postmaster to ensure they will be first-class mail.

Mail sorted in Illinois

"Keep in mind, all of our mail goes to Illinois first to be sorted," Fajman said. "We lost our Gary sorting facility a number of years back, so you just want to give yourself ample time to get it in."

The election board expects to process an average of about 1,500 absentee ballot applications a day.

Officials have called in more people to help a full-time staff of 22 and eight part-time employees, she said.

On Monday, 36 mechanics — 18 on behalf of each party — are scheduled to arrive to begin programming voting machines, she said.