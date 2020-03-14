You are the owner of this article.
Lake County dispatchers to screen 911 calls for coronavirus symptoms
Lake County E-911

The Lake County E-911 dispatch center

 Bill Dolan

Lake County 911 Center dispatchers are now screening for coronavirus risk factors during emergency medical calls.

The questions will give first responders additional information before they arrive at a scene and will not delay response time, said Ryan Cusak, Lake County Emergency Communications administrative coordinator. This procedure will reduce the amount of unnecessary exposure to the virus and identify key factors of coronavirus risks.

“This effort is made in cooperation with fire and EMS departments throughout Lake County and is focused on keeping our responders safe during this epidemic without reducing service to our residents,” Lake County Emergency Communications Executive Director Mark Swiderski said.

Cusak said once emergency responders have been dispatched, callers will be asked questions about recent travel and respiratory illness symptoms, including fever, cough and difficulty breathing. The screening procedures are in alignment with Indiana Department of Homeland Security and Indiana State Department of Health guidelines.

“911 should not be called for coronavirus concerns unless life-threatening symptoms exist, such as respiratory distress,” Cusak said.

Cusak said if an individual is concerned they have been exposed by coronavirus, they should call the Indiana State Department of Health hotline at 317-233-7125 or call a health care provider.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

