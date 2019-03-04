CROWN POINT — The No. 2 official at Lake County 911 has been fired, according to Director Mark Swiderski.
Jack Allendorf, who had been serving as a deputy director of the consolidated E-911 center since 2014, was let go in early February at the end of a disciplinary process overseen by the Lake County Human Resources office.
He has not been involved with Lake County 911 in any capacity for “at least three weeks, give or take,” Swiderski told The Times on Monday.
Allendorf most recently held the title of deputy director of support services, which includes oversight of E-911’s radio communications infrastructure. He was hired as deputy director after serving on the Lake County Public Safety Communications Committee, where he helped oversee the merger of 17 municipal dispatch systems under one roof at the E-911 center in Crown Point.
Allendorf began to share the deputy director title in 2017 after Swiderski hired former Portage County 911 director Christopher Jean "C.J." Wittmer as deputy director of operations at the E-911 center. At the time, Swiderski said he wanted to retain Allendorf as co-deputy director to manage the department’s radio network.
Swiderski declined to elaborate on any specific aspect of Allendorf’s performance that led to his firing.
“[We] just wanted to go in a different direction,” Swiderski said, adding he made the decision with the backing of the public safety commissioners.
E-911 officials have begun a nationwide search to find Allendorf’s replacement. His salary for 2019 was $81,110, according to county records.
A retired Crown Point police sergeant, Allendorf briefly served as interim director of the E-911 center after former director Brian Hitchcock left in the summer of 2016. Hitchcock endorsed Allendorf to succeed him as permanent director, but the Lake County Board of Commissioners hired Swiderski instead.
Allendorf could not be reached for comment by press time.