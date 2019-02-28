CROWN POINT — Two weeks after a technical glitch temporarily blocked cellphone calls to Lake County 911, emergency response officials are still in the dark about the root cause of the problem, according to E-911 director Mark Swiderski.
At a meeting of the county Public Safety Communications Commission on Thursday, Swiderski said the call center’s cellular data provider attributed the outage to a “database corruption” that affected call routing.
But neither the provider, Fort Wayne-based INdigital, nor the Indiana Statewide 911 Board has delivered an after-action report about what caused the corruption and how better respond to a future service outage, he said.
Swiderski was particularly frustrated with what he described as a lack of communication from state 911 officials while the outage was unfolding. Lake’s E-911 staff only became aware of the outage when a dispatcher noticed she hadn’t received a call in more than eight minutes, and Swiderski didn’t hear from the state 911 board until after service was restored, he said.
In a statement emailed to The Times, the state 911 board acknowledged a need to “correct (the problem) for future 911 callers in our state.”
“Be assured that we are working together to understand the problem,” the board said.
The outage occurred Feb. 15 on a Friday evening, which is typically the busiest day of the week in terms of call volume. All cellphone calls to the E-911 center were met with a busy signal, and text messages also were blocked.
E-911 staff first noticed something was wrong a few minutes after 6 p.m., according to Swiderski. Test calls placed by staff quickly revealed extent of the problem: Cellular calls were failing to connect, while callers using landlines were able to get through to a dispatcher.
The outage wasn’t limited to Lake County 911 — call centers in Porter, Marion, Tipton, Hancock and Tippecanoe counties were similarly affected by the INdigital database problem. The outage also hit Southcom, which is Schererville and Cedar Lake’s joint call center.
Service to Lake County E-911 was restored at approximately 7 p.m., about 50 minutes after the outage was first detected, Swiderski said. He could not say for certain how many calls the center missed during the interruption, but he estimated the number was between 200 and 300.
The E-911 center averaged 341 calls for service in the hour between 6 and 7 p.m. on Fridays in January, according to figures provided to The Times. Cellular calls typically account for more than 80 percent of the center’s monthly volume.
After the outage, Lake County 911’s social media pages were bombarded with criticism from local residents who blamed the system failure on the consolidation of municipal dispatch centers and the lack of a backup E-911 facility.
Swiderski rejected both arguments, noting that the problem originated with INdigital, a state-contracted cellular data provider, not with the E-911 center.
“Whether or not we were at another location, this outage would have occurred throughout the Region,” he told The Times.