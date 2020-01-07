{{featured_button_text}}
2019 Red Kettle

The Lake County Salvation Army said their food pantries are in desperate need of meat donations to continue serving Region families.

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

The Lake County Salvation Army said their food pantries are in desperate need of meat donations to continue serving Region families. The holiday season was busier than expected, leaving a shortage of items in its wake.

The food pantry locations in Munster, East Chicago and Gary are in need of chicken, ground beef, pork, seafood and more, according to a news release from the Lake County Salvation Army.

“Despite the good economy, there is a growing number of households with single parents who are unable to hold full-time jobs,” said Kevin Feldman, Director of Development for The Salvation Army. “Quite often these families have to choose between having enough food, and paying the heating and electric bill. The 2019 Christmas season was busier than anticipated for The Salvation Army, leaving us with little or no beef, chicken, and ham to feed the children and adults we serve.”

Fresh and frozen poultry, seafood and meats must be wrapped in 2 to 5 pound packages to be distributed to individuals and families. Due to health department guidelines, food pantries are prohibited from handling and dividing large packages of food.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

More information can be found by visiting https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/lakecounty/ or by calling Feldman at 219-838-1328 or emailing him at Kevin.Feldman@usc.SalvationArmy.org.

5 important stories you need to know today

5 important stories you need to know today: Cop ends pursuit with a bullet in Griffith, police say

Here's a look at The Times' top 5 trending stories from yesterday.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts, investigative news and more. She is a Region native and graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology.