Lake County government building closures extended through May 1 during COVID-19 social distancing

CROWN POINT — Lake County government buildings closed to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus will remain shut to the public through at least May 1.
An emergency declaration approved by the Lake County Board of Commissioners will extend the county government building closures as Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb looks to extend statewide stay-at-home orders through May 1.
Essential services including first responders, law enforcement, emergency dispatchers and management personnel, judges, court personnel and corrections personnel among others are exempt from the county order, according to the emergency declaration.
The Lake County commissioners first restricted office staff to half days, limiting building access to employees and essential staff only, on March 18. The county board moved to extend full building closures on March 24.
The commissioners extended their original early April re-opening on April 6. The previous county building closures were set to expire April 20.
"County employees continue to work in their essential duties both in the building and remotely to ensure the citizens and visitors of Lake County remain safe and are afforded all the rights we are obligated to ensure," the latest emergency declaration reads.
The declaration, enacted April 16, encourages county employees to seek direction from immediate supervisors on specific job assignments through the extended closure.
Similar extended closures of Porter County government buildings were announced Saturday.
The Lake County closure will now last through and including May 1 with regular operations to resume May 4.
Read the full emergency declaration here:
