Lake County Jail counselor dies from coronavirus, sheriff says

CROWN POINT — A mental health counselor employed by the Lake County Jail died Thursday after being hospitalized for coronavirus.

A few weeks ago, the counselor called off sick after experiencing flu-like symptoms, said Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez. He was instructed to not come into work, stay quarantined and to follow up with his doctor.

In the following days, the counselor’s condition became worse and he had to be hospitalized. He then tested positive for COVID-19.

The counselor died at 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Martinez said. Out of respect for the family, limited information was released Thursday and more details will be released Friday.

“We are all saddened at the recent loss of the counselor,” Martinez said. “We consider him and any of our employees family. We’re trying to deal with this difficult loss as a team.”

Martinez said no other jail staff have tested positive for coronavirus beyond those who were previously reported. A medical assistant and registered nurse working at the jail who previously tested positive have been cleared of the virus and have been able to return to work.