Lake County Jail counselor dies from coronavirus, sheriff says

CROWN POINT — A mental health counselor employed by the Lake County Jail died Thursday after being hospitalized for coronavirus.
A few weeks ago, the counselor called off sick after experiencing flu-like symptoms, said Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez. He was instructed to not come into work, stay quarantined and to follow up with his doctor.
In the following days, the counselor’s condition became worse and he had to be hospitalized. He then tested positive for COVID-19.
The counselor died at 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Martinez said. Out of respect for the family, limited information was released Thursday and more details will be released Friday.
“We are all saddened at the recent loss of the counselor,” Martinez said. “We consider him and any of our employees family. We’re trying to deal with this difficult loss as a team.”
Martinez said no other jail staff have tested positive for coronavirus beyond those who were previously reported. A medical assistant and registered nurse working at the jail who previously tested positive have been cleared of the virus and have been able to return to work.
All of the four inmates who previously tested positive remain in isolation and are medically stable with no symptoms. Of those, two of the inmates retested positive and two of the inmates retested negative.
At this time, a total of nine inmates are in isolation, including the four who previously tested positive and five inmates showing flu-like symptoms.
On Tuesday, eight inmates were tested and five of them tested negative and two tested positive. One of the test results is still pending.
On Wednesday, 12 Lake County Jail staff members were tested and the results are pending.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.