The Lake County Jail has been under strict federal scrutiny for the better part of a decade, but that could soon come to an end if Justice Department inspectors sign off on reforms Sheriff Oscar Martinez and his staff have implemented at the formerly troubled facility.
The next opportunity will come in May, when federal inspectors are set to make their semi-annual visit to the jail. If the jail demonstrates substantial compliance with the remaining provisions in a 2011 consent decree, it will pave the way for a memorandum of understanding between the county and the Justice Department to end federal oversight.
“We would be at a very good point” if the consent decree is lifted, Warden Michael Zenk told The Times. “But the key is that we have to sustain the performance.”
“The county has put forth a lot of effort to raise standards to meet national expectations,” he added.
When Martinez took office in 2017, he inherited responsibility for a sprawling jail operation that has struggled to fulfill the conditions laid out in the settlement agreement. The document identifies more than 60 separate remedies, including improving sanitary and environmental conditions, and increasing access to medical care.
The consent decree followed a Justice Department investigation into a spate of inmate suicides and injuries, as well as outbreaks of infectious disease. Conditions at the jail were so poor they constituted a violation of inmates’ civil rights, federal investigators concluded.
Under former Sheriff John Buncich, who was convicted in a bribery scheme in August, the county poured money into fixing the problems, and the jail’s annual operating budget swelled to more than $22 million.
But Buncich and former Warden Ed Davies, a patronage hire with no experience as a jail administrator, were unable to completely turn things around during Buncich’s two-term tenure.
One of Martinez’s first significant acts as sheriff was to direct a nationwide search for Davies’ replacement. In April 2018, he appointed Zenk, a longtime corrections manager who had served as the warden of federal prisons (Pennsylvania, New York and Georgia) before leaving the Bureau of Prisons in 2007.
At the time of Zenk’s appointment, the jail was in “substantial or sustained compliance” with 48 of the 67 provisions detailed in the consent decree. It had attained only “partial compliance” with the remaining provisions, which involved deficiencies in use of force training, mental health services and staffing levels.
At the Justice Department’s review in early October, inspectors noted particular improvement in the use of force and mental health standards, according to Zenk.
“We are in a good position moving forward,” he said. “We could reach sustained compliance (at the next review).”
Nowhere has the jail made more progress than in the provisions concerning mental health treatment for inmates. In its monitoring report from January 2018, the Justice Department described the jail’s lack of mental health care as “alarming and extremely problematic,” noting the facility had not had a psychiatric nurse practitioner on staff since February 2017.
Martinez hired a nurse practitioner in July, giving the jail a staffer who could manage prescriptions for the many inmates who take medication for psychiatric problems. The jail now has the ability to “bridge” the prescription drug needs of all inmates within 24 hours of arrival, said Dr. William Mescall, the jail’s mental health director.
Jail officials also were able to remedy deficiencies in the amount of out-of-cell time for inmates in the mental health ward, one of provisions in the settlement agreement. The “structural issue” was fixed by adjusting schedules and creating incentives for often reluctant inmates to voluntarily leave their cells, according to Mescall.
“We are now above (Justice Department) expectations for out-of-cell time,” he told The Times.
At the last review, the jail was found to be in substantial or sustained compliance with all 17 of the mental health care provisions in the settlement agreement. It marked the first “full compliance” rating on mental health issues since the settlement agreement was implemented, according to Mescall.
Staffing shortages continue to be a thorn in Zenk’s side, however. The jail struggles with high turnover, in part because corrections officers frequently leave for higher paying police agencies or jobs in heavy industry, according to Zenk.
Since October, Martinez and Zenk have come up with several new policies aimed at boosting staffing and retention. The department’s inmate transportation service was placed under control of the police division, allowing three corrections officers to return to full-time jail work. The department also authorized county police officers to work overtime hours in the jail if they had previous experience as corrections officers.
Taking cues from other counties in the region, Martinez then waived a requirement that corrections officers must work 171 hours in a 28-day period before becoming eligible for overtime pay. The move has encouraged more officers to volunteer for overtime hours and boosted coverage in the jail, according to Zenk.
“We are getting close, largely due to innovative measures the sheriff has approved,” he said.
The county council also has moved to help the sheriff’s department resolve staffing issues at the jail. For the 2019 budget year, the council authorized hiring civilians to fill specialty posts that had been performed by corrections officers, freeing up officers for the core work of supervising inmates.
Council members have also approved pay increases for both civilian and sworn personnel at the jail, which has made the jobs “a lot more competitive” with surrounding counties in the Region, Zenk said.
Part-time mental health employees have seen their hourly wages boosted to match those of full-time staffers, and latest corrections officers’ contract included a 10 percent pay raise for 2018, a 9 percent bump for 2019, and another 9 percent hike for 2020.
The sheriff’s department now employs about 220 corrections officers, after bringing on a class of 17 probationary hires in October. Another class of probationary officers is expected to come on board in March, Zenk said, though it is not yet clear how many it will include.