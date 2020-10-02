Lake County lawyers make recommendations on retention of judges

For Schiralli, 64.5% recommended retention, while 25.8% voted no and 9.7% provided no answer.

A total of 60.4% recommended retaining Boswell, while 28.6% recommended against retention and 11% did not answer.

The judges don't have an opponent; instead, voters decide "yes" or "no" on whether the jurist should be retained.

Neither Bokota or Belzeski is up for retention. However, Bokota is among 10 candidates who will be interviewed Oct. 22 by the Lake County Judicial Nominating Commission to replace retiring Judge Clarence Murray on Jan. 1.

Hoosiers amended the Indiana Constitution in 1970 to eliminate direct election of state court judges and decided that lawyers and judges seeking to serve on a state court must apply and be interviewed by a seven-member nominating commission, a process known as "merit selection."

That panel then recommends three finalists to the governor who appoints one to the bench. After serving for two years, the justice or judge must stand for retention and let voters decide if he or she has earned a 10-year term.