urgent

Lake County lawyers make recommendations on retention of judges

Courts
Jonathan Miano, file, The Times

CROWN POINT — Lake County lawyers who responded to a recent survey gave the highest overall rankings to Judge John Sedia, Magistrate Kathleen M. Belzeski and Magistrate Natalie Bokota, the Lake County Bar Association said.

The association conducts the survey at the mid-point judges' terms to help voters make informed decisions at the polls.

The survey also includes magistrates, referees and commissioners subject to judges' direct supervision, the association said. The survey's results are intended to help incumbent judges identify areas of strengths and possible improvement.

A total of 275 ballots were cast in the survey, representing about 27.5% of Lake County's lawyers.

Lake County voters will decide Nov. 3 whether to retain five Lake Superior Court judges, including Sedia, Julie Cantrell, Sheila Moss, Nicholas Schiralli and Diane Ross Boswell.

A total of 86.8% of respondents recommended Sedia be retained, while 5.4% recommended against retention and 7.8% provided no answer, the association said.

For Moss, a total of 70.3% respondents recommended retention, while 18.9% voted no and 10.8% provided no answer.

A total of 68.1% of recommended retaining Cantrell, while 18.4% voted no and 13.5% provided no answer.

For Schiralli, 64.5% recommended retention, while 25.8% voted no and 9.7% provided no answer.

A total of 60.4% recommended retaining Boswell, while 28.6% recommended against retention and 11% did not answer.

The judges don't have an opponent; instead, voters decide "yes" or "no" on whether the jurist should be retained.

Neither Bokota or Belzeski is up for retention. However, Bokota is among 10 candidates who will be interviewed Oct. 22 by the Lake County Judicial Nominating Commission to replace retiring Judge Clarence Murray on Jan. 1.

Hoosiers amended the Indiana Constitution in 1970 to eliminate direct election of state court judges and decided that lawyers and judges seeking to serve on a state court must apply and be interviewed by a seven-member nominating commission, a process known as "merit selection."

That panel then recommends three finalists to the governor who appoints one to the bench. After serving for two years, the justice or judge must stand for retention and let voters decide if he or she has earned a 10-year term.

Lake, St. Joseph and Marion counties use a similar merit selection process to pick their superior court judges, who must run for retention every six years. The judges in Indiana's 89 other counties, and Illinois, are elected.

No state judge ever has lost his or her seat in a retention election during the half-century Indiana has used its merit selection process.

To help voters get to know them, the Indiana Office of Judicial Administration last week unveiled a judicial retention website at courts.in.gov/retention featuring biographies of the justice and judges seeking retention, and links to every ruling they have made.

