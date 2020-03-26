Lake County officer tests positive for coronavirus, police say

Martinez said non-emergency or non-priority calls will be handled by phone to limit exposure between police and the public. Non-emergency calls include damaged property, fraud, civil matters, animal problems, forgery, criminal mischief with no suspect on scene and theft with no suspect on scene.

“We have also adjusted the work schedule of our civilian staff to assist in mitigating the threat of COVID-19 infection,” Martinez said. “We have distributed things like hand sanitizing gel and wipes as well as cleaning solution to our officers and we have also placed supplies throughout the department to try to keep all of our staff healthy.”

The sheriff is currently working on getting COVID-19 test kits for personnel and inmates.

“I would like to remind all citizens to join in the effort to help stop the spread of this potentially deadly virus by adhering to Governor Eric Holcomb’s order to stay at home and only engage in essential travel and activities,” Martinez said. “We have made every effort to obtain, but have been unable to acquire, personal protective equipment like the N-95 face masks and face shields for our first responders. The priority for these materials is, of course, for hospitals and medical staff, but we also have doctors and other medical staff in our jail who are in desperate need of these items.”