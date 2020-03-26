Lake County officer tests positive for coronavirus, police say

CROWN POINT — A 41-year-old Lake County officer has tested positive for coronavirus, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez confirmed.
On Thursday the Lake County Sheriff's Office announced the officer’s test results came back positive.
“The officer was on duty on March 18 when he advised his supervisor that he was experiencing flu-like symptoms,” Martinez said. “His supervisor immediately sent him home and told him to self-quarantine and, if possible, to get tested for the virus.”
The officer’s doctor administered the coronavirus test, which came back positive on Wednesday. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office was immediately notified.
“The officer is recovering at home and is doing well at this time, and we remain in contact with him for updates on his progress,” Martinez said.
Martinez identified four other officers who may have been exposed to the officer who tested positive. The officers were instructed to self-quarantine and to be tested for coronavirus, he said.
The sheriff said it is believed exposure was limited to one specific division in the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
Martinez said the work space is being disinfected and sanitized.
“We are taking all necessary precautions in accordance with CDC guidelines to help ensure the health and well-being of police officers, corrections officers, civilian staff and inmates,” he said. “From the beginning of the COVID-19 epidemic, I have taken measures to reduce the number of officers gathered in close proximity. We have eliminated roll call, and instead have officers report directly to their district to begin their shifts.”
Martinez said non-emergency or non-priority calls will be handled by phone to limit exposure between police and the public. Non-emergency calls include damaged property, fraud, civil matters, animal problems, forgery, criminal mischief with no suspect on scene and theft with no suspect on scene.
“We have also adjusted the work schedule of our civilian staff to assist in mitigating the threat of COVID-19 infection,” Martinez said. “We have distributed things like hand sanitizing gel and wipes as well as cleaning solution to our officers and we have also placed supplies throughout the department to try to keep all of our staff healthy.”
The sheriff is currently working on getting COVID-19 test kits for personnel and inmates.
“I would like to remind all citizens to join in the effort to help stop the spread of this potentially deadly virus by adhering to Governor Eric Holcomb’s order to stay at home and only engage in essential travel and activities,” Martinez said. “We have made every effort to obtain, but have been unable to acquire, personal protective equipment like the N-95 face masks and face shields for our first responders. The priority for these materials is, of course, for hospitals and medical staff, but we also have doctors and other medical staff in our jail who are in desperate need of these items.”
Anyone who can assist in obtaining personal protective equipment for the Lake County Sheriff’s Office should is asked to contact Cmdr. John Gruszka at 219-648-6160 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“I am making a plea to anyone in the public who has access to personal protective equipment for our first responders and medical staff to please contact us,” Martinez said. “Any help would be greatly appreciated.”
