Lake County officers recognized for rescuing stabbing victim bound in basement

CROWN POINT — Lake County Sheriff’s officers were honored for rescuing a woman who had been stabbed, beaten and bound in a Schererville basement in 2019.

On Wednesday, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez announced that the Law Enforcement Council for District 1 presented seven Region officers with exemplary service awards for their actions on duty.

Lake County Sheriff’s Lt. Vernon Joiner, Sgt. Bryan Zabrecky, Officer Raymond Borchert Jr., Officer Ta’Ronda Ferguson, Officer Brian Dzialakiewicz and Officer Nicholas Katalinic were nominated for rescuing a stabbing victim on June 6, 2019.

The six officers investigated after a man reported to police that his coworker told him he had stabbed his girlfriend over a dispute about money. The man gave the officers multiple addresses where the couple might be and police launched an immediate search.

The investigation led to a Schererville home, where police made contact with the homeowner through a Ring doorbell camera. After entering the residence, they entered the home, finding the victim lying on the floor in the basement.

The woman had been severely beaten, bound and gagged with tape, police said. The attacker, John R. Zenner, was on a bed near the confined woman, according to court records.