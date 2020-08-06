You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lake County officers recognized for rescuing stabbing victim bound in basement
alert urgent

Lake County officers recognized for rescuing stabbing victim bound in basement

{{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — Lake County Sheriff’s officers were honored for rescuing a woman who had been stabbed, beaten and bound in a Schererville basement in 2019.

On Wednesday, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez announced that the Law Enforcement Council for District 1 presented seven Region officers with exemplary service awards for their actions on duty.

Lake County Sheriff’s Lt. Vernon Joiner, Sgt. Bryan Zabrecky, Officer Raymond Borchert Jr., Officer Ta’Ronda Ferguson, Officer Brian Dzialakiewicz and Officer Nicholas Katalinic were nominated for rescuing a stabbing victim on June 6, 2019.

The six officers investigated after a man reported to police that his coworker told him he had stabbed his girlfriend over a dispute about money. The man gave the officers multiple addresses where the couple might be and police launched an immediate search.

The investigation led to a Schererville home, where police made contact with the homeowner through a Ring doorbell camera. After entering the residence, they entered the home, finding the victim lying on the floor in the basement.

The woman had been severely beaten, bound and gagged with tape, police said. The attacker, John R. Zenner, was on a bed near the confined woman, according to court records.

The victim was lying on a piece of cardboard with a bloodied sheet over her and her eyes were swollen shut from being attacked, police reported.

The officers at the scene tended to multiple puncture marks on the woman’s back from being stabbed with a pick and she was transported to a hospital for further care.

Zenner was arrested and charged with felony counts of criminal confinement, battery by means of a deadly weapon and domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury, court reports said.

In June 2020, Zenner pleaded guilty to domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury and was sentenced to five years, including 16 months in the Lake County Jail and 44 months in the Lake County Community Corrections work release program, according to Superior Court of Lake County.

In addition, Lake County Sheriff’s Cpl. David Marshall III was nominated for his dedication as a detective coming to the aid of victims.

“Cpl. Marshall is dedicated to serving his community and the victims with whom he has contact on a daily basis,” Martinez said. “He has shown a strong ability to communicate and establish rapport with anyone he interviews, especially young children. His interpersonal skills, professionalism, loyalty and integrity make him well-liked among his peers and command staff. I am extremely proud of all of these officers and wish them continued success.”

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Live-Action 'Mulan' Trailer Released by Disney

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts