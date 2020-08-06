Lake County officers recognized for rescuing stabbing victim bound in basement

CROWN POINT — Lake County Sheriff’s officers were honored for rescuing a woman who had been stabbed, beaten and bound in a Schererville basement in 2019.
On Wednesday, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez announced that the Law Enforcement Council for District 1 presented seven Region officers with exemplary service awards for their actions on duty.
Lake County Sheriff’s Lt. Vernon Joiner, Sgt. Bryan Zabrecky, Officer Raymond Borchert Jr., Officer Ta’Ronda Ferguson, Officer Brian Dzialakiewicz and Officer Nicholas Katalinic were nominated for rescuing a stabbing victim on June 6, 2019.
The six officers investigated after a man reported to police that his coworker told him he had stabbed his girlfriend over a dispute about money. The man gave the officers multiple addresses where the couple might be and police launched an immediate search.
The investigation led to a Schererville home, where police made contact with the homeowner through a Ring doorbell camera. After entering the residence, they entered the home, finding the victim lying on the floor in the basement.
The woman had been severely beaten, bound and gagged with tape, police said. The attacker, John R. Zenner, was on a bed near the confined woman, according to court records.
The victim was lying on a piece of cardboard with a bloodied sheet over her and her eyes were swollen shut from being attacked, police reported.
The officers at the scene tended to multiple puncture marks on the woman’s back from being stabbed with a pick and she was transported to a hospital for further care.
Zenner was arrested and charged with felony counts of criminal confinement, battery by means of a deadly weapon and domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury, court reports said.
In June 2020, Zenner pleaded guilty to domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury and was sentenced to five years, including 16 months in the Lake County Jail and 44 months in the Lake County Community Corrections work release program, according to Superior Court of Lake County.
In addition, Lake County Sheriff’s Cpl. David Marshall III was nominated for his dedication as a detective coming to the aid of victims.
“Cpl. Marshall is dedicated to serving his community and the victims with whom he has contact on a daily basis,” Martinez said. “He has shown a strong ability to communicate and establish rapport with anyone he interviews, especially young children. His interpersonal skills, professionalism, loyalty and integrity make him well-liked among his peers and command staff. I am extremely proud of all of these officers and wish them continued success.”
Aaron M. Woods
Adrian Carrillo
Alison J. Haggerty
Antonio D. Jackson
Ashley Garcia
Ashley Marco
Asia J. Sampson
Bradley Aaron Franchville
Brady Levertis Moss Jr.
Carlos K. Hayes, III.
Carlton Taylor, Sr.
Cedric Whelchel
Charles J. Myers, Jr.
Dale Kevin Rollins
Damien M. Zamora
Danielle T. Brown
Darien M. Gornick
David E. Conway, Jr.
Dearieus L. Kindred
Delvin M. Hayes, Jr.
Denise A. Ortiz
Denton S. Zamora
Deonta L. Robinson-Henderson
Derek Shakur Daniels
Derrence E. Reid, Jr.
Derrick Brian Beverly
Devon W. Marsh
Dwight Harper
Edward M. Strauss
Elsa Melgarejo
Eric W. Hullett
Garret S. Stefanopoulos
Hector Garcia
Henry D. Lares
Ignacio S. Gonzalez
Jade A. Szpyrka
Jaired Matthew Charles Campbell
Jarett L. Wilson
Jedda A. Baano-Stewart
Jeremy L. Tate
Jerry D. Castellanos, Sr.
Joevar A. Beckford
John F. Petrassi
Jonathan Carl Wise
Joseph A. Bunich
Joseph A. Bunich
Joseph P. Lowe
Julia Nicole Green
Kennedy P. Carter
Kevin D. Riley
Klyn L. Tarver
Larry E. Mullins
Latia K. Hinkle
Laurie B. Campbell
Marco A. Gutierrez Lara
Maurice David Perry
Michael A. Medrano
Michael Visseti
Miguel A. Payan
Nathaniel S. Jackson
Nicholas M. Murphy
Nicholas M. Murphy
Nunya Ganter
O Shea C. Smith
Ovilla M. Felton
Patrick J. Barron
Rachel E. Rodriguez
Randy King
Raven S. Morris
Reinaldo Fernandez
Robert E. Ross
Samantha Ann Hallman
Scotty L. Woods
Sharuben Teshon Allen-Jones
Sikander Singh
Steven A. Branch, Jr.
Sylvonah Turner
Tanya Knezevich
Thomas P. Quijano
Tiwuan Horne
Victor J. Cavasos, Jr.
Virgil Devin Belcher Jr.
Willie C. Faison
Willie L. Allen
Yomara Rodriguez-Cuevas
Zebedee Lamont Moore
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!