CROWN POINT — Lake County must look like a good investment to real estate speculators.
Lake County Treasurer Peggy Katona said she just finished collecting more than $18.9 million in back taxes during her office’s 2019 tax sale.
She said this year’s haul exceeds last year's sale of tax delinquent properties by more than $7 million — a 62% increase.
“I believe it’s so much higher this year because people were buying more properties and bidding the price up higher," she said. "It means Lake County is a good investment.”
Katona’s office holds an annual sale of properties where their owners had fallen more than 18 months behind on their taxes.
That amounted to more than 12,712 buildings and lots this year.
Katona said it's one of the largest tax sales in the state.
Much of the uncollected taxes and fees involve real estate in Gary and other pockets of the county's blighted urban landscape, where decades of unemployment have produced hundreds of derelict houses and businesses.
Katona said more than 300 registered this year to bid on the tax delinquent auction. She said they purchased more than 957 properties this year.
That is 167 more parcels than were sold in last year’s auction and almost double the number sold in 2017, Katona said.
Indianapolis-based SRI was the auctioneer for the county.
Katona said the successful bidders can take ownership next year. The current owner can redeem their property by a redemption price within a year of the sale.
The properties that didn’t sell can be offered later in a tax sale conducted by the Lake County commissioners.