Lake County reports one additional COVID-19 death

The Region saw a single new COVID-19-related death Wednesday in Lake County, the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments reported.

As of Wednesday, death totals stood at 240 in Lake County, 37 in Porter County, 25 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and two in Jasper County.

The last new death related to the coronavirus was reported Saturday in Lake County, following three days of no additional reported coronavirus deaths across the Region.

Lake County reported Wednesday 25 new coronavirus cases for a total of 4,872. Porter County added six more cases for a total of 721. LaPorte County had five additional cases for a total of 539. Jasper County, with two new reported cases, had a total of 109. Newton County added just one case, for a total of 95.

Statewide, Indiana saw 371 new positive cases, bringing the number of Hoosiers confirmed positive to 45,952, following corrections to the previous day's total.

All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

Indiana had eight more fatalities Wednesday, bringing the state's death total to 2,456. New deaths were reported between June 14 and Tuesday.