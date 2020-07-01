Lake County reports one additional COVID-19 death

The Region saw a single new COVID-19-related death Wednesday in Lake County, the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments reported.
As of Wednesday, death totals stood at 240 in Lake County, 37 in Porter County, 25 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and two in Jasper County.
The last new death related to the coronavirus was reported Saturday in Lake County, following three days of no additional reported coronavirus deaths across the Region.
Lake County reported Wednesday 25 new coronavirus cases for a total of 4,872. Porter County added six more cases for a total of 721. LaPorte County had five additional cases for a total of 539. Jasper County, with two new reported cases, had a total of 109. Newton County added just one case, for a total of 95.
Statewide, Indiana saw 371 new positive cases, bringing the number of Hoosiers confirmed positive to 45,952, following corrections to the previous day's total.
All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
Indiana had eight more fatalities Wednesday, bringing the state's death total to 2,456. New deaths were reported between June 14 and Tuesday.
The state listed another 194 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.
Lake County community totals were not available Wednesday as the health department was updating its data tracking on its website.
Of the county's total deaths, 116 were at long-term care facilities. The health department reported 432 residents at those facilities had tested positive.
The Gary Health Department reported Friday a total of 779 positive cases and 56 deaths.
The East Chicago Health Department reported Tuesday 498 cases, an increase of six since Friday, and 14 deaths, no change.
The Porter County Health Department on Wednesday listed four patients hospitalized and 582 people recovered.
The Porter County Health Department reported the following community totals: Portage Township, 287, no change; Center Township, 207, up four; Washington Township, 56, no change; Westchester Township, 52, no change; Union Township, 33, up two; Liberty Township, 27, no change; Boone Township, 16, no change; Morgan Township, 12, no change; Porter Township, 12, no change; Pleasant Township, 10, no change; Pine Township, seven, no change; and Jackson Township, two, no change.
Total deaths included: Portage Township, 17; Center Township, 13; Westchester Township, five; Liberty Township, one; and Union Township, one.
In LaPorte County, the Westville Correctional Facility had 200 inmates and 110 staff that had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Wednesday. Totals of 177 inmates and 98 staff had recovered, the Indiana Department of Correction reported.
A total of 489,716 people in Indiana have been tested for COVID-19 in Indiana, with a 9.4% positive rate — that's 5,555 new tests between May 13 and Tuesday, ISDH reported.
ISDH reported 39,332 tested in Lake County, 9,660 in Porter County, 7,475 in LaPorte County, 2,447 in Jasper County, and 683 in Newton County.
Any Hoosier seeking COVID-19 testing may obtain it through one of the state-sponsored OptumServe sites, regardless of whether they are at high risk or have symptoms.
The Gary Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the health center, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., by appointment on Tuesdays and Thursdays. No upfront payment is necessary, but guests are encouraged to bring any proof of insurance to the testing site. Doctors' orders are not required.
ISDH will host additional drive-thru testing sites from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, at 223 Chicago Ave. in Goshen, and at 300 Lawrence St. in Elkhart.
To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City
Gary SouthShore RailCats season
NWI Oilmen season
Crown Point Corn Roast
NWI Pride
Celebrate Schererville Festival
Dyer Summer Fest
St. Thomas More Fun Days
Crown Point Fourth of July parade
Highland Fourth of July festival, parade
LaPorte Fourth of July parade
LaPorte County Fair
Merrillville Independence Day parade, Gospel Fest programs
Whiting Fourth of July
Cedar Lake Summerfest
Portage Nativity Fest
Festival of the Lakes
Porter County Fair
Pierogi Fest
Great Lakes Grand Prix
Lake County Fair
Prairie Magic Music Festival
