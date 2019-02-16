CROWN POINT — Thanks to an ill-timed enforcement action by Indiana state auditors, Lake County government is scrambling to free up more than $600,000 in its general fund to pay for employee salaries in the current budget year.
At its monthly meeting Tuesday, the Lake County Council unanimously approved new general fund appropriations for four departments — auditor, treasurer, recorder and the Board of Commissioners.
Those departments long have been paying portions of their employees’ salaries out of special incentive funds, which are largely funded via annual commissioners’ tax sales.
Under a 1993 county ordinance, the incentive funds were intended to cover extra salary costs associated with conducting the commissioners’ sales. Over time, however, they have come to be used for regular salary payments across multiple departments
The State Board of Accounts finally put a stop to the practice in late October, telling the council that all county employee salaries must be paid out of the general fund. The notification was particularly vexing because it came just days after the county sent its budget to the state for certification, meaning the council was unable to make any revisions until state examiners certified the first version.
So instead of adjusting the funding method during its budget workshops, the council was forced to wait until the state certified the county budget in January. Tuesday’s meeting was the first opportunity the council had to approve the new general fund appropriations for the affected departments, which have between them about 80 employees whose salaries are partially paid via the incentive funds.
“This could have been done easily at budget time,” council Finance Director Dante Rondelli told The Times. Instead, county finance officials now have to engineer what amounts to a bailout of the incentive funds.
“You just can’t whip money between funds,” Rondelli said. “It has to go through a public appropriations process.”
Working in concert with Auditor John Petalas and Treasurer Peggy Katona, Rondelli was tasked with finding a way to pay for $636,000 worth of salaries from the general fund, a fixed pot of money. They had two choices to offset the reduction in cash and operating balances caused by the new budget obligations, he said.
One option was to find an additional revenue source, and the other was to reduce expenses by canceling a spending obligation somewhere else in the budget.
Finance officials opted for the latter, eliminating a previous year’s budget “encumbrance” of about $600,000 that had been carried forward in the 2019 budget. In effect, they created a rough offset by removing a $600,000 liability from the balance sheet and adding a $636,000 spending obligation.
But the encumbrance method was just a one-time solution, Rondelli said. In future years, the salary expenses transferred from the incentive funds to the general fund will require an additional funding source.
“There is an element of risk,” Rondelli said. “I don’t know if I’m getting the money. I won’t know (for sure) until the settlement comes out this year.”
“Welcome to county finance,” he added.
Rondelli was referring to the complex settlement process by which Lake County tax revenues are divided among county and municipal governments each year. Revenues from annual tax sales are bundled with the property tax levy and then distributed to units of government within the county.
Petalas, whose department needs about $192,000 of the incentive fund bailout, is confident the county's share of the distribution will cover the salary expenses that have been transferred to the general fund.
“A good portion (of the tax sale proceeds) will come back to Lake County’s general fund,” Petalas told The Times.
“We also have the ineligible homestead money that goes into the G-fund,” he added, referring to additional taxes paid by property owners who can no longer claim a homestead exemption.
Between those two sources, county government shouldn't have a problem covering the salary expenses that were previously paid out of the incentive funds, Petalas said.
In addition to the county auditor, other offices needing new general fund appropriations to cover their salary expenses were the treasurer, with $158,000, the recorder, with $76,000, and the commissioners, with $18,000.
“In the future, (those expenses) will be built into the budget,” Petalas said.