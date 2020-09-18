 Skip to main content
Lake County sees 3 more COVID-19 deaths; NWI reports over 110 new cases
Virus Outbreak Indiana

Christopher Ikemire prepares to test a customer at the Eastern Star Church on April 30 in Indianapolis. 

 Associated Press

Three additional COVID-19 deaths were reported in Lake County, and Northwest Indiana's five-county area saw 115 new cases, according to statistics updated Friday from the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

The state saw 17 additional deaths in total, bringing the death tally to 3,270, ISDH reported.

Northwest Indiana's death totals stood at 315 in Lake County, 46 in Porter County, 37 in LaPorte County, 11 in Newton County and two in Jasper County.

New deaths were reported between Aug. 31 and Thursday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

The Indiana State Department of Health listed another 225 deaths as having COVID-19 as a probable cause, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was in the probable category, county officials said.

Lake County added 82 positive cases for a total of 10,095. Porter County added 25 cases, bringing its total to  2,011 . LaPorte County had an additional three cases, upping its total to 1,348. Jasper County added two cases, upping its total to 375. Newton County had three more cases, for a total of 167.

ISDH reported 1,499 new cases across Indiana following corrections to the previous day's tally, pushing the state total to 109,683. New cases were reported between Sept. 12 and Thursday.

The Porter County Health Department listed seven patients hospitalized and 1,754 people recovered.

A total of 1,281,438 people in Indiana had been tested for the coronavirus, with a 6.1% cumulative positive rate and a 4.5% seven-day positive rate. The seven-day positive rate reflects Sept. 5 to 11.

Overall, 1,813,640 tests had been administered between Feb. 26 and Wednesday.

The Region's seven-day positive rates for known cases included Lake County, 5.4%; Porter County, 4.1%; LaPorte County, 3.9%; Newton County, 2.9%; and Jasper County, 2.3%.

ISDH reported 92,190 tested in Lake County, 27,838 in Porter County, 20,496 in LaPorte County, 5,687 in Jasper County and 1,666 in Newton County.

New tests were administered between March 14 and Thursday.

The Indiana Department of Correction continues to track positive tests of inmates and staff at the Westville Correctional Facility. More information on COVID-19 tracking in Indiana's prisons can be found at www.in.gov/idoc/about-idoc/idoc-facility-covid-19-statistics.

The Gary Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the health center, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., by appointment.

Walgreens is offering testing at the company’s old East Chicago location at 720 W. Chicago Ave.

To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.

