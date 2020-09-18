Lake County sees 3 more COVID-19 deaths; NWI reports over 110 new cases

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three additional COVID-19 deaths were reported in Lake County, and Northwest Indiana's five-county area saw 115 new cases, according to statistics updated Friday from the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

The state saw 17 additional deaths in total, bringing the death tally to 3,270, ISDH reported.

Northwest Indiana's death totals stood at 315 in Lake County, 46 in Porter County, 37 in LaPorte County, 11 in Newton County and two in Jasper County.

New deaths were reported between Aug. 31 and Thursday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

The Indiana State Department of Health listed another 225 deaths as having COVID-19 as a probable cause, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was in the probable category, county officials said.