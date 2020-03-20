You are the owner of this article.
Lake County sheriff cautions about door-to-door coronavirus scheme
Lake County sheriff cautions about door-to-door coronavirus scheme

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr.

From house visits to phone calls, scam stories have circulated and the Lake County Sheriff’s Department is aware of several reports of coronavirus-related fraud attempts.

“I’d like to remind everyone to keep an eye on your neighbors, especially the elderly, who may need help getting supplies they need during this crisis,” Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said. “We can all take part in helping each other endure these difficult times.”

Residents have reported scenarios where people visit their homes claiming they must administer coronavirus tests on everyone in the household.

“We have confirmed that the Lake County Health Department is not sending representatives to test residents at their homes,” Martinez said. “And, in fact, the health department says that no one is being tested without an order from their doctor. If anyone attempts to come to your home offering this kind of test, call 911.”

Martinez said some residents have complained about phone calls asking for donations related to coronavirus. He said there are ways to properly vet these calls.

“Legitimate charitable organizations will not demand your credit card or other personal information,” he said. “If you are interested in donating to an organization who has called you, get the caller’s information and as many details about the organization as possible. Then, later, you can use that information to research and confirm whether the request for donations is above board.”

In addition, Martinez said the Chicago-area Better Business Bureau suggests that people should not pick up the phone if they do not recognize the number of the incoming call.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

