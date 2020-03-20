Lake County sheriff cautions about door-to-door coronavirus scheme

From house visits to phone calls, scam stories have circulated and the Lake County Sheriff’s Department is aware of several reports of coronavirus-related fraud attempts.

“I’d like to remind everyone to keep an eye on your neighbors, especially the elderly, who may need help getting supplies they need during this crisis,” Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said. “We can all take part in helping each other endure these difficult times.”

Residents have reported scenarios where people visit their homes claiming they must administer coronavirus tests on everyone in the household.

“We have confirmed that the Lake County Health Department is not sending representatives to test residents at their homes,” Martinez said. “And, in fact, the health department says that no one is being tested without an order from their doctor. If anyone attempts to come to your home offering this kind of test, call 911.”

Martinez said some residents have complained about phone calls asking for donations related to coronavirus. He said there are ways to properly vet these calls.