You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lake County Sheriff’s Office enacts call-back status for police
urgent

Lake County Sheriff’s Office enacts call-back status for police

Lake County Sheriff's Office stock police cars

The Lake County Sheriff's Office

 Provided

Following the Indiana governor’s declaration of a public health emergency, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office implemented “call-back status” to help prepare for future emergencies.

Starting Thursday all merit police officers have been placed on call-back status, which means officers may be called back to duty after their assigned shift is completed, according to a news release from Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez. 

If called back, officers are required to report back and carry out duties given by commanding officers.

Officers were reminded to update their contact information with the police department.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts