Lake County Sheriff’s Office enacts call-back status for police

Following the Indiana governor’s declaration of a public health emergency, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office implemented “call-back status” to help prepare for future emergencies.

Starting Thursday all merit police officers have been placed on call-back status, which means officers may be called back to duty after their assigned shift is completed, according to a news release from Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez.

If called back, officers are required to report back and carry out duties given by commanding officers.

Officers were reminded to update their contact information with the police department.

