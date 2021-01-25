Lake County sheriff warns of scammers asking for money to prevent victims' arrests

The Lake County Sheriff's Department is warning residents of a scam that tries to get them to pay thousands of dollars to avoid being arrested.

The department said in a news release that unknown persons have cloned its phone numbers and then called residents claiming to be Lake County Sheriff's Department officers.

The scam involves residents being told they have outstanding arrest warrants, and the only way to avoid arrest is to withdraw as much as $5,000 in cash and pay the fake officers.

Residents are told to meet the fake officers in places like drug store parking lots to turn over the money.

"The Lake County Sheriff's Department would like to assure the public that at no time will any officer employed by the department ever contact a civilian and instruct them to withdraw funds from their bank account for any reason," the release states. "Furthermore, no member of the Lake County Sheriff's Department will ever meet a member of the general public at any remote location for the purpose of collecting funds of any type."