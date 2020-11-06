 Skip to main content
Lake County Sheriff's staff results negative after 2 employees contract COVID
Gary drug raid

In this file photo from March, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez walks away from a Gary apartment building where his SWAT team reportedly seized suspected heroin, crack cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

 Marc Chase, file, The Times

CROWN POINT — After being in precautionary quarantine, all 12 Lake County Sheriff's Department employees tested for coronavirus had negative results.

On Friday afternoon Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said the results came back for the remaining nine employees, showing all staff members are in the clear.

Previously, a dozen employees of the Lake County Sheriff's Department, including the sheriff himself, were in quarantine for at least part of Thursday following positive COVID-19 tests of two employees, the sheriff confirmed.

Martinez said he and 11 employees — including three front-office secretaries, his police chief, his deputy chief and six civilian employees — all had to be tested because of potential exposure to the virus.

On Thursday afternoon, Martinez reported that COVID-19 tests for himself, his police chief and deputy chief all came back negative.

The nine other employees within the department received their results Friday. 

The sheriff's chief of staff tested positive this week for COVID-19 after coming in contact with a sheriff's civilian employee, who also had tested positive, Martinez confirmed.

The tests were done as a matter of protocol and caution, he said.

"I'm feeling healthy and great," Martinez told The Times, after stepping away from a Zoom meeting with the Lake County Council earlier in the morning Thursday. "But you can be asymptomatic, so the test has to be done."

Martinez stressed that an abundance of his employees already undergo regular COVID-19 testing because of the types of contact officers, jail staff and others have with the public.

In this case, a civilian employee who had been present in the sheriff's satellite offices in Gary and East Chicago, tested positive and reported those results to supervisors, the sheriff said.

The sheriff's chief of staff had contact with that employee in a meeting recently so underwent a test, which also came back positive, Martinez said. 

