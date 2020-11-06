Lake County Sheriff's staff results negative after 2 employees contract COVID

CROWN POINT — After being in precautionary quarantine, all 12 Lake County Sheriff's Department employees tested for coronavirus had negative results.

On Friday afternoon Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said the results came back for the remaining nine employees, showing all staff members are in the clear.

Previously, a dozen employees of the Lake County Sheriff's Department, including the sheriff himself, were in quarantine for at least part of Thursday following positive COVID-19 tests of two employees, the sheriff confirmed.

Martinez said he and 11 employees — including three front-office secretaries, his police chief, his deputy chief and six civilian employees — all had to be tested because of potential exposure to the virus.

On Thursday afternoon, Martinez reported that COVID-19 tests for himself, his police chief and deputy chief all came back negative.

The nine other employees within the department received their results Friday.

The sheriff's chief of staff tested positive this week for COVID-19 after coming in contact with a sheriff's civilian employee, who also had tested positive, Martinez confirmed.

The tests were done as a matter of protocol and caution, he said.