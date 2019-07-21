CROWN POINT — A veteran Lake County 911 dispatcher was given a special award Thursday for her actions to save the life of a woman who had stopped breathing.
Dispatcher Jacqulynn Wheeler received a Life Saving Commendation from Lake 911 management in recognition of her handling of an emergency call on May 15, when a Munster resident called to report his wife had collapsed and was unresponsive.
Wheeler recognized the urgency of the situation as soon as she took the call, according to Lake 911 spokesman Ryan Cusack. After dispatching medics to the address, she stayed on the line to coach the caller through CPR.
With Wheeler giving instructions, the caller was able to restart his wife’s breathing. Wheeler’s calm response under pressure helped save the woman’s life, according to Cusack.
“The prompt and professional actions taken by Wheeler led to the preservation of life of a Lake County resident,” he said in a statement. “She is recognized for those actions with the Life Saving Commendation and thanked for her dedicated professionalism as a true first responder in our community.”
The Life Saving Commendation comes as Wheeler is winding down a long public safety communications career. She is retiring later this year, after 31 years of service as a dispatcher for various agencies in the Region, including the Hammond Police Department and the consolidated Lake County 911 center.
In recognition of her three decades of service to Lake County residents, Wheeler was also presented with a Years of Service Award on Thursday, Cusack said.
Wheeler has been commended on several occasions over her dispatching career. Perhaps most notably, a call she handled was featured on a 1994 episode of Rescue 911, the William Shatner-hosted TV show that reenacted infamous emergency incidents.
That episode, “Pickup Truck Heroes,” highlighted Wheeler’s interactions with a caller and first responders as they helped save a girl who was wedged under a pickup truck that crashed into a convenience store in Hammond.
“This is certainly not the first time she’s been in the limelight,” Cusack said.