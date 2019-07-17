CROWN POINT — The Lake County Board of Elections dismissed Tuesday an intra-party complaint against East Chicago Democrats that alleged illegal electioneering and physical intimidation of a precinct committee member.
In a 3-0 vote with two recusals, the board tossed out a complaint by Bert Flores, the Democratic precinct committeeman in EC-7, against fellow party members assigned to work the polls at McKinley Elementary School in the May primary election.
Last month, Flores alleged that Beverly Armenta, the Democratic Party-appointed site leader for the EC-7, refused to uphold state regulations requiring electioneers to stay at least 50 feet away from the entrance to a polling place. He also said Armenta repeatedly went inside the voting area even though she wasn’t a credentialed poll watcher or challenger.
In the same complaint, Flores accused supporters of East Chicago Clerk Adrian Santos and city council candidate Dwanye Rancifer Jr. of physically assaulting him for pointing out what he saw as violations of the electioneering law.
The elections board deferred a ruling on the complaint to give Armenta a chance to contest Flores’ accusations. Armenta, Santos and three EC-7 poll workers were present at Tuesday’s meeting.
According to Armenta, Flores initiated the dispute over the 50-foot rule by stringing up yellow caution tape instead of using a rope provided by the county. The tape did not allow disabled voters a way to enter the polling place, she said.
Armenta’s account was backed by Michael Castillo, a Rancifer campaign worker, who said he saw Flores berating Armenta and others outside the polling place.
“Bert was insisting on using the caution tape,” Castillo said, calling Flores’ actions “atrocious and disrespectful.”
Armenta went on to deny that she accessed the voting area, saying she only left her position outside McKinley Elementary School to go home to use the bathroom. EC-7 poll inspector Vicki Salazar and poll judge Guadalupe Ponce also testified they didn’t see Armenta inside the polling place.
“Never once did I enter the building that day,” Armenta said.
Following Armenta’s testimony, board members determined the dispute about enforcing the 50-foot rule could only have been settled by deputy election commissioners, who are appointed to help the board enforce voting rules on election day. Neither side asked the board to dispatch deputy commissioners to EC-7 that day, according to the board.
“There’s nothing we can do about it after the fact,” said Dana Dumezich, one of the board’s two Republican members. “I don’t see anything that’s actionable at this time.”
Elections board members Kevin Smith and Dennis Hawrot, both Democrats, recused themselves from the Flores complaint, citing ongoing work for the city of East Chicago. Hawrot was absent from Tuesday's meeting and was represented by a proxy.