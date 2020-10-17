Lake health officer warns of increased COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations

CROWN POINT — Lake County's top health official is asking residents to remain vigilant during the COVID-19 pandemic amid an increase in local cases.

Lake County Health Officer Dr. Chandana Vavilala said the community needs to continue taking precautions, such as social distancing and wearing a mask, for the foreseeable future.

"The numbers have been gradually going up, but over the past few days, there has been a significant increase in the hospitalization numbers," Vavilala said.

According to data from the Indiana State Department of Health, Lake County has recorded 152 weekly cases per 100,000 residents from Oct. 5 through Sunday.

The seven-day positivity rate for the county was 6.28%. The percentage, ISDH said, is calculated by dividing the number of positive tests by the number of tests administered.

Data released by ISDH on Friday showed Lake County recorded an additional 201 COVID-19 cases, totaling 12,528 cases countywide. Lake County has recorded 346 deaths from the coronavirus.

Vavilala said while the numbers have improved, it's not because the coronavirus has gone away.