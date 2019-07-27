The Lake County Judicial Nominating Commission has identified 15 candidates it will interview next month to fill a Superior Court vacancy.
The candidates are vying for the seat vacated by Judge John Pera, who retired on July 1.
Interviews to select Pera’s replacement are set for Aug. 14 at the Lake County Government Center in Crown Point. Applicants will be questioned by commission members in 20-minute intervals beginning at 8:30 a.m., according to the Indiana Supreme Court.
The candidates to be interviewed are: Alexander Lopez; Lake Circuit Court Magistrate Lisa A. Berdine; Alice Ann Kuzemka; Rehana R. Adat-Lopez; Daniel W. Burke Jr.; Kristen D. Hill; Carly A. Brandenburg; Christopher Cooper; Lake Superior Court Magistrate Michael N. Pagano; Stacy J. Vasilak; Merrillville Town Court Judge Gina L. Jones; Bessie M. Davis; Andrew L. Kraemer; Frank R. Martinez, III; and Jill S. Swope.
Following the interviews, the nominating commission will deliberate until it selects three finalists. Their names will be forwarded to Gov. Eric Holcomb, who then has 60 days to nominate one of them to the bench.
Lake County is one of four Indiana counties where prospective superior court judges are chosen through a merit commission instead of running in an election. Any county resident admitted to the bar can apply, and qualified candidates are interviewed by the nominating commission in a public hearing.
Although the interviews are open to the public, only commissioners are allowed to question the candidates during the hearing. Instead, members of the public can submit comments and information about any of the judicial candidates via email to lakejnc@courts.in.gov.
All submissions must be received by 4 p.m. Aug. 5 and include the sender’s name, email address and phone number.