Lake, LaPorte counties have highest jobless rates in the state

Unemployment rose across most of Northwest Indiana in January, with Lake and LaPorte counties having the highest jobless rates in the state.

LaPorte County ranked second in joblessness statewide, while Porter County ranked 19th.

Cities in north Lake County were especially hard-hit by the ongoing economic fallout of COVID-19. More than 10% of the population was unemployed in Gary and East Chicago in January, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

The jobless rate peaked at a staggering 19.4% last April but fell for much of the year after that peak. The jobless rate rose again to 6.6% in January across the Gary metropolitan area, which encompasses Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties. The unemployment rate in the Gary metro area was 6.3% in December and just 5% in January a year prior.

In January, Lake County had the Hoosier state's highest jobless rate at 7.4%, up from 7.1% in December and up significantly from 5.3% in January 2020. LaPorte County ranked second highest out of Indiana's 92 counties at 6.8% unemployment in January, which was up from 7.1% in December and up significantly from 4.7% at the same time a year ago, according to the Department of Workforce Development.