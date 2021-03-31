Lake, LaPorte counties have two of the three highest jobless rates in state

Unemployment was mixed in Northwest Indiana in February, with Lake and LaPorte counties having two of the three highest jobless rates in the Hoosier state.

Lake County ranked second in joblessness statewide, LaPorte County third, and Porter County ranked 17th.

Cities in north Lake County were especially hard-hit by the ongoing economic fallout of COVID-19. More than a tenth of the population was unemployed in Gary and East Chicago in February, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

The jobless rate peaked at a staggering 19.4% in Northwest Indiana last April but fell for much of the year after that peak. The jobless rate stayed steady at 6.7% in February across the Gary metropolitan area, which encompasses Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties. The unemployment rate in the Gary metro area was just 5% in February a year prior.

In February, Lake County had the Hoosier state's second-highest jobless rate statewide at 7.4%, down from 7.5% in January and up significantly from 5.3% in February 2020. LaPorte County ranked third highest out of Indiana's 92 counties at 6.9% unemployment in February, which was up from 6.8% in January and up significantly from 4.8% at the same time a year ago, according to the Department of Workforce Development.

