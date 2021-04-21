Lake, LaPorte counties suffer from highest unemployment in state of Indiana

Unemployment rose across much of Northwest Indiana in March, with Lake and LaPorte counties having the two highest jobless rates in the Hoosier state.
Lake County ranked first in joblessness statewide, LaPorte County second, and Porter County 11th.
Cities in north Lake County were especially hard-hit by the ongoing economic fallout of COVID-19. More than a tenth of the population was unemployed in Gary and East Chicago in March, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
The jobless rate peaked at a staggering 19.4% in Northwest Indiana last April but fell for much of the year after that peak. The jobless rate rose 0.1 percentage point to 6.9% in March across the Gary metropolitan area, which encompasses Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties. The unemployment rate in the Gary metro area was 6.8% the previous month and just 5.5% in March a year prior.
In March, Lake County had the Hoosier state's highest jobless rate at 7.6%, up from 7.5% in February and up significantly from 5.9% in March 2020. LaPorte County ranked second highest out of Indiana's 92 counties at 6.7% unemployment in March, which was down from 6.9% in February and up significantly from 4.8% at the same time a year ago, according to the Department of Workforce Development.
Porter County's unemployment stayed steady at 5.3% in March, up from 4.6% at the same point a year earlier.
Overall, Indiana's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate stayed steady at 4.7% in March, unchanged from the previous month but up from 3.9% at the same time the previous year, while the U.S. unemployment rate fell to 6.2%, down from 6.6%, the previous month, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Unemployment climbed as high as 12% in Northwest Indiana during the depths of the Great Recession more than a decade ago, but had been significantly higher in Northwest Indiana during the pandemic, following stay-at-home orders meant to stop the spread of a virus that has killed more than 582,000 Americans thus far. More than one out of 10 Region residents on average were out of work for months.
In March, joblessness rose in Crown Point, East Chicago, Hammond, Hobart, Merrillville, Michigan City, and Valparaiso. It fell in Gary and Portage and was unchanged in Schererville.
In the Calumet Region, Gary had the highest jobless rate of 13%, East Chicago the second-highest of 12.5%, Merrillville the third-highest of 8.8%, and Michigan City the fourth highest of 8.2%.
Valparaiso had the lowest jobless rate in the Region at 4.7%, followed by Schererville at 5% and Crown Point at 5.4%.