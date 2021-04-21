Lake, LaPorte counties suffer from highest unemployment in state of Indiana

Unemployment rose across much of Northwest Indiana in March, with Lake and LaPorte counties having the two highest jobless rates in the Hoosier state.

Lake County ranked first in joblessness statewide, LaPorte County second, and Porter County 11th.

Cities in north Lake County were especially hard-hit by the ongoing economic fallout of COVID-19. More than a tenth of the population was unemployed in Gary and East Chicago in March, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

The jobless rate peaked at a staggering 19.4% in Northwest Indiana last April but fell for much of the year after that peak. The jobless rate rose 0.1 percentage point to 6.9% in March across the Gary metropolitan area, which encompasses Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties. The unemployment rate in the Gary metro area was 6.8% the previous month and just 5.5% in March a year prior.

In March, Lake County had the Hoosier state's highest jobless rate at 7.6%, up from 7.5% in February and up significantly from 5.9% in March 2020. LaPorte County ranked second highest out of Indiana's 92 counties at 6.7% unemployment in March, which was down from 6.9% in February and up significantly from 4.8% at the same time a year ago, according to the Department of Workforce Development.