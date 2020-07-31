Lake Michigan beaches saw 1 drowning, 2 missing people as hazards statements were in effect

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One person drowned, and two others went missing at Michigan beaches Thursday – the same day officials predicted dangerous swimming conditions caused by high waves and strong currents.

A 44-year-old Lakeville, Indiana man drowned at Lions Park Beach in St. Joseph, Michigan, while trying to save his two children, the Associated Press reported.

His children, ages 17 and 12, were swept away the water and later rescued by a St. Joseph reserve officer. Another beachgoer rescued two other people, AP reported.

The man was pulled from the water and later pronounced dead at a hospital, AP reported.

A 13-year-old girl went missing Thursday at the Warren Dunes State Park in Sawyer, Michigan, U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Phil Gurtler said.

It wasn't immediately clear where that girl is from. The Berrien County Sheriff's Office Marine Division, which was handling the search, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Search teams were looking for the girl Thursday night and Friday morning but had not located her as of 11:20 a.m. Friday, Gurtler said.

The park announced Friday it would be closed until further notice, as rescue teams were searching for the girl.