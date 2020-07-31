Lake Michigan beaches saw 1 drowning, 2 missing people as hazards statements were in effect

One person drowned, and two others went missing at Michigan beaches Thursday – the same day officials predicted dangerous swimming conditions caused by high waves and strong currents.
A 44-year-old Lakeville, Indiana man drowned at Lions Park Beach in St. Joseph, Michigan, while trying to save his two children, the Associated Press reported.
His children, ages 17 and 12, were swept away the water and later rescued by a St. Joseph reserve officer. Another beachgoer rescued two other people, AP reported.
The man was pulled from the water and later pronounced dead at a hospital, AP reported.
A 13-year-old girl went missing Thursday at the Warren Dunes State Park in Sawyer, Michigan, U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Phil Gurtler said.
It wasn't immediately clear where that girl is from. The Berrien County Sheriff's Office Marine Division, which was handling the search, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Search teams were looking for the girl Thursday night and Friday morning but had not located her as of 11:20 a.m. Friday, Gurtler said.
The park announced Friday it would be closed until further notice, as rescue teams were searching for the girl.
At the New Buffalo City Beach, a 24-year-old man from Villa Ridge, Missouri went missing near the U.S. Corp of Engineers break wall, police said.
He was a contractor working in the area, police said.
New Buffalo police responded about 7:30 p.m. Thursday to search for the man.
Waves about 6 feet high and strong rip currents hindered water rescue efforts, police added. Two officers were injured during the rescue effort.
"These incidents are a grim reminder that Lake Michigan is exceptionally dangerous whenever there are high waves," the department said in a statement.
Police asked beachgoers to check the National Weather Service for beach hazards statements and check warning flags before going swimming.
So far this year, there have been 45 drownings in the Great Lakes. Twenty-four of those occurred in Lake Michigan, according to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, a nonprofit organization that shares information on water safety.
Beach hazards statements were in effect Thursday for Lake Michigan beaches in Northwest Indiana, the Chicago area, Michigan and Wisconsin, the National Weather Service said.
Officials said beachgoers should avoid waters as hazards statements are in effect, and stay away from areas where currents are strong. That includes piers, jetties, breakwalls, and other shoreline structures.
