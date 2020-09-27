Lake Michigan drownings record broken this year, nonprofit says

A total of 53 tallied drownings in Lake Michigan this year has surpassed the record of 49 set in 2012, the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project said.
The nonprofit organization, which promotes beach safety and records statistics, calls 2020 the "deadliest" year on Lake Michigan with the broken record.
The Indiana DNR confirms they have received seven reported drownings in Lake Michigan, with a total of eight victims since Jan. 1.
Recent drownings in NWI include a 16-year-old New Haven, Indiana girl recovered near the Michigan City lighthouse pier on Sept. 7; a 21-year-old Rockford, Illinois man who drowned near Porter Beach Aug. 17; and a 16-year-old Bridgeview, Illinois boy who disappeared off the Portage Lakefront Aug. 17 and was recovered Aug. 18.
A couple of drownings in past years, 46 in 2016 and 49 in 2018, are the other closest years to breaking the 2012 record. A total of 434 people have drowned in Lake Michigan since 2012, the project says.
A total of 94 people have drowned in the Great Lakes this year. The record is 117, set in 2018, the project says.
Elsewhere, 17 have drowned in Lake Ontario, 13 in Lake Erie, nine in Lake Huron and two in Lake Superior, the project reports.
