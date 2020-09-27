Lake Michigan drownings record broken this year, nonprofit says

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A total of 53 tallied drownings in Lake Michigan this year has surpassed the record of 49 set in 2012, the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project said.

The nonprofit organization, which promotes beach safety and records statistics, calls 2020 the "deadliest" year on Lake Michigan with the broken record.

The Indiana DNR confirms they have received seven reported drownings in Lake Michigan, with a total of eight victims since Jan. 1.

Recent drownings in NWI include a 16-year-old New Haven, Indiana girl recovered near the Michigan City lighthouse pier on Sept. 7; a 21-year-old Rockford, Illinois man who drowned near Porter Beach Aug. 17; and a 16-year-old Bridgeview, Illinois boy who disappeared off the Portage Lakefront Aug. 17 and was recovered Aug. 18.