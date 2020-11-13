 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lake Michigan to see nearly 50 mph winds, 12-foot-high waves through weekend
alert urgent

Lake Michigan to see nearly 50 mph winds, 12-foot-high waves through weekend

{{featured_button_text}}
High waves on Lake Michigan STOCK

High winds cause Lake Michigan waves at Marquette Park beach.

 John Luke, file, The Times

Officials are urging people to avoid boating on southern Lake Michigan through the weekend due to the likelihood of high-speed winds and tall waves.

The National Weather Service has issued a small craft advisory for the Chicago area, which is set to expire at 3 p.m. Friday afternoon, followed by a gale watch that will last from Saturday night through late Sunday.

Affected areas include the shores of Calumet Harbor to Gary, Gary to Burns Harbor, and Burns Harbor to Michigan City.

A gale watch means strong winds are likely to cause hazardous waves that could capsize or damage most vessels and reduce boaters' visibility. A small craft advisory is similar but is more likely to cause hazards for smaller vessels and inexperienced boaters.

For the small craft advisory, forecasters have called for northwest winds of 15-20 knots, or about 17-23 mph, with occasional gusts of up to 30 knots, or about 35 mph, NWS said.

During the gale watch, winds will move southwest and increase to speeds of about 20-25 knots, or 23-29 mph, with occasional gusts of 35 knots, or about 40 mph Saturday.

On Sunday, winds could reach between 25-30 knots, or about 29-35 mph, with gales of 40-45 knots, or 46-52 mph Sunday.

Waves could reach between 9-12 feet high.

The NWS said boaters should avoid navigating and stay in port while advisories are in effect, or alter their course and seek safe harbor, then secure their boat.

For the most up-to-date weather conditions, visit www.weather.gov/lot.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Heavy rain and mountain snow for Pacific Northwest this weekend

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts