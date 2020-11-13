Lake Michigan to see nearly 50 mph winds, 12-foot-high waves through weekend

Officials are urging people to avoid boating on southern Lake Michigan through the weekend due to the likelihood of high-speed winds and tall waves.
The National Weather Service has issued a small craft advisory for the Chicago area, which is set to expire at 3 p.m. Friday afternoon, followed by a gale watch that will last from Saturday night through late Sunday.
Affected areas include the shores of Calumet Harbor to Gary, Gary to Burns Harbor, and Burns Harbor to Michigan City.
A gale watch means strong winds are likely to cause hazardous waves that could capsize or damage most vessels and reduce boaters' visibility. A small craft advisory is similar but is more likely to cause hazards for smaller vessels and inexperienced boaters.
For the small craft advisory, forecasters have called for northwest winds of 15-20 knots, or about 17-23 mph, with occasional gusts of up to 30 knots, or about 35 mph, NWS said.
During the gale watch, winds will move southwest and increase to speeds of about 20-25 knots, or 23-29 mph, with occasional gusts of 35 knots, or about 40 mph Saturday.
On Sunday, winds could reach between 25-30 knots, or about 29-35 mph, with gales of 40-45 knots, or 46-52 mph Sunday.
Waves could reach between 9-12 feet high.
The NWS said boaters should avoid navigating and stay in port while advisories are in effect, or alter their course and seek safe harbor, then secure their boat.
For the most up-to-date weather conditions, visit www.weather.gov/lot.
Alejandro Martinez
Andrew Kenneth Dolan
Anthony Lee
Barbara Hoy
Briana Wallace
Carrol Lewis
Christopher Fields
Ciara Jasmine Sanders
Cierra Kelly
Cruz Valenzuela
David Gant
Demontea Dajon Hines
Derek Christopher Camp
Gerardo Rosado
Guillermina Hernandez
Harold Kuntz
Jacob Dolan
James Andrew
Jashua Mearday
Jesus Munoz
Joseph Westbrook
Julius Barocio
Kameron Rice
Kayla Sade Rainey
Kelvin Fuller
Kenneth Eden Nuzzo
Kyle Persenaire
Luis Navarro
Marc Klemoff
Marcel Young
Marko Vukasin
Matthew Aris Psimos
Maurice Thomas
Miguel Ledesma
Myles Graham
Nicholas Willoughby
Omar Ambriz
Patrick John Kelley
Paul Williams
Peter Leech
Ralph Alexander
Robert Quintanilla
Romell Cooper
Rose Johnson
Steven Powell
Theresa Sands
Thomas Spivey
Timothy I. Green
Timothy Lee Gaffney
Timothy Willis
Tyler Lenard Mabry
Victor Rodriguez
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!