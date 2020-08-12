Lake Ridge Schools delays start of virtual learning

CALUMET TOWNSHIP — Lake Ridge New Tech Schools has pushed back the start of school until September.
In a letter to Lake Ridge staff, students and parents, Superintendent Sharon Johnson-Shirley shared that students will start their first day virtually on Sept. 2.
Teachers' first day will be Aug. 31 with a staff convocation the following day on Sept. 1.
"I understand the frustration this may cause," Johnson-Shirley wrote in the letter. "However, know that all decisions made are in the best interest for all as we navigate through this COVID-19 pandemic."
The superintendent said the delayed start will allow school leaders to prepare for "the glorious day when we all can meet in person."
The letter also addressed the suspension of fall sports, such as football and volleyball.
Johnson-Shirley announced in a separate letter last week the Lake Ridge Schools district will reopen with remote learning for the first nine weeks of the school year due to coronavirus positivity rates in Lake County.
The county's seven-day positivity rate for the period July 29 to Aug. 4 is 7.8%, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. It's most recent total positivity rate, traced among all tested individuals since March 1, is 11.4%.
Calumet suspends fall contact sports until Sept. 2; Several Region football teams opt out of scrimmages
Under recent guidance from Lake County Health Officer Dr. Chandana Vavilala, this places Lake County elementary schools under a recommendation to operate in person, but middle and high schools under a recommendation to operate in a hybrid model or fully online.
The delayed start of in Lake Ridge Schools comes following a Monday night school board meeting. Johnson-Shirley said she and the school board will continue to monitor data and reconsider dates if positivity rates show a decline over time.
Nearly a dozen other school districts across Northwest Indiana have made plans to reopen in the 2020-21 school year with virtual learning.
Students in the Gary Community School Corp. began their first day of remote learning Wednesday. Other districts, like the School Town of Munster and Valparaiso Community Schools, returned in person Wednesday.
The Lake Ridge superintendent encouraged others to help students return to school by wearing masks, avoiding large gatherings, observing social distancing and practicing social distancing.
"These simple steps can help us to get back to school quickly," Johnson-Shirley said.
