Lake Ridge Schools delays start of virtual learning

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CALUMET TOWNSHIP — Lake Ridge New Tech Schools has pushed back the start of school until September.

In a letter to Lake Ridge staff, students and parents, Superintendent Sharon Johnson-Shirley shared that students will start their first day virtually on Sept. 2.

Teachers' first day will be Aug. 31 with a staff convocation the following day on Sept. 1.

"I understand the frustration this may cause," Johnson-Shirley wrote in the letter. "However, know that all decisions made are in the best interest for all as we navigate through this COVID-19 pandemic."

The superintendent said the delayed start will allow school leaders to prepare for "the glorious day when we all can meet in person."

The letter also addressed the suspension of fall sports, such as football and volleyball.

Johnson-Shirley announced in a separate letter last week the Lake Ridge Schools district will reopen with remote learning for the first nine weeks of the school year due to coronavirus positivity rates in Lake County.