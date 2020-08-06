You are the owner of this article.
Lake Ridge Schools to open first nine weeks with remote learning
Calumet High School

A photo of a welcome sign outside Calumet High School in Gary.

 Jeff Dildine, file, The Times

CALUMET TWP. — Lake Ridge New Tech Schools will reopen with nine weeks of remote learning amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Lake Ridge Superintendent Sharon Johnson-Shirley announced the change in a letter to parents Wednesday, citing COVID-19 positivity rates "not at the thresholds necessary in Lake County to allow for us to open in-person."

Students' first day will be Aug. 19, and administrators will continue to monitor positivity rates in hopes of an eventual return to in-person instruction.

"Please know that we want our students to return in-person," Johnson-Shirley said. "We know that this is best for them academically, social and emotionally, but student and staff lives and safety are top priorities."

Hammond schools to reopen virtually for first half of year; contact sports suspended for first semester

The superintendents asked the community to follow guidance from health officials regarding social distancing, mask wearing and frequent hand washing to create a safe environment for students' return.

Johnson-Shirley's letter also states that contact sports, including football and volleyball, will be canceled "at this time." Other sports, such as boys tennis, girls golf and cross country will continue.

The news comes a day after the School City of Hammond elected to suspend fall contact sports and reopen virtually for the first semester of the school year.

Other districts like Griffith Public Schools, School City of East Chicago and the School City of Highland made similar announcements to begin virtually for at least the first few weeks of school following new guidance shared over the weekend by Lake County Health Officer Chandana Vavilala.

Lake County health director shares new guidance for school reopenings

Lake Ridge Schools will begin device distribution to students next week, Johnson-Shirley said in her letter.

The district will have a Facebook Live town hall at 6:45 p.m. Aug. 10 following its 5 p.m. school board meeting, which will be conducted on Zoom.

"I realize that this is not the news you all want to hear, but I know that by working as one, we will make it through this unprecedented time," Johnson-Shirley said.

Read the superintendent's full letter:

Lake Ridge New Tech Schools remote learning letter August 2020

How do NWI school reentry plans compare?

