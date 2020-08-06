Lake Ridge Schools to open first nine weeks with remote learning

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CALUMET TWP. — Lake Ridge New Tech Schools will reopen with nine weeks of remote learning amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Lake Ridge Superintendent Sharon Johnson-Shirley announced the change in a letter to parents Wednesday, citing COVID-19 positivity rates "not at the thresholds necessary in Lake County to allow for us to open in-person."

Students' first day will be Aug. 19, and administrators will continue to monitor positivity rates in hopes of an eventual return to in-person instruction.

"Please know that we want our students to return in-person," Johnson-Shirley said. "We know that this is best for them academically, social and emotionally, but student and staff lives and safety are top priorities."

The superintendents asked the community to follow guidance from health officials regarding social distancing, mask wearing and frequent hand washing to create a safe environment for students' return.

Johnson-Shirley's letter also states that contact sports, including football and volleyball, will be canceled "at this time." Other sports, such as boys tennis, girls golf and cross country will continue.