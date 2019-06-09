As mass shootings continue with disturbing regularity in contemporary America, police and education leaders in the Region are going to great lengths to coordinate their response in the event of a school attack.
In Porter County, the sheriff’s office has developed an early warning system for active shooters and other threats against schools. The so-called active event warning system allows educators to notify law enforcement of a potential threat via a mobile app, while giving police the ability to tap into school security camera feeds during an emergency situation.
Earlier this month, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez announced his department is working to develop a similar system for school districts throughout the county. At his request, county commissioners approved a contract for Vincent Balbo to become the department’s first director of school safety and security.
A retired DEA supervisor, Balbo comes to Lake County after serving as the security administrator for East Chicago schools. One of his primary responsibilities will be to work with Lake County schools to “get everyone on the same sheet of music” when it comes to coordinating threat response plans, he said.
Balbo also will help develop training programs for school resource officers and coordinate grant applications.
“(Martinez’s) priority has been school safety, and he wants it to be a priority for the entire county,” he said. “With combined resources, it will help officers be better prepared as they roll into these situations.”
With Balbo’s assistance, Martinez intends to build an integrated threat response system modeled on what neighboring Porter County has put together in recent years. The ultimate goal is to create a central dispatch that will standardize response procedures across Lake County’s 16 school districts.
“We’ll be supporting all the schools in the county,” Martinez said.
Among Indiana counties, Porter County has been an early adopter of technology to aid authorities in responding to school threats.
About four years ago, the Porter County Sheriff’s Department rolled out a mobile-phone based system that gives school leaders the ability to notify law enforcement of an active shooter with the touch of a button. The mobile app sends alerts to officers at the local, state and federal levels, allowing them to respond without first being dispatched by a 911 operator.
More recently, the sheriff’s office has worked with local schools to connect their security cameras to the active event warning system. Now, when the system is activated, police can call up a real-time video feed of the scene as officers respond to an active shooter or other intruder.
All 75 public, private and charter schools in Porter County are connected to the warning system, as well as many day cares and community centers, according to Porter County Sheriff David Reynolds.
"We can monitor every door, every hallway, within a matter of seconds," Reynolds said earlier this year. "In all these shootings, all these schools have cameras, but nobody is watching them, and it takes hours, maybe days, to find out exactly what happened."
The Porter County Sheriff’s Department drew on local funding and proceeds from criminal asset forfeiture for its active event warning system, which cost about $80,000 to set up, according to Reynolds.
Thanks to a new law, local governments now can tap into state funds to purchase equipment and services for their own school alert systems.
In April, Gov. Eric Holcomb signed House Enrolled Act 1225, which allows sheriffs and school districts to apply for grants from the Indiana Secured School Fund to set up active event warning systems. The fund has about $10 million available for grants to support those kinds of school safety initiatives.
In Lake County, the Sheriff’s Department will serve as a clearinghouse for Secured School grant applications. Martinez and Balbo said one priority for new funding is to expand the kind of camera system in the School City of East Chicago, where police can log into video feeds, to other schools in the county.